The anticipation for the 2023 NFL season is growing, with little over two months before the regular season kicks off in September.

The free agency period may have passed, but there are still plenty of question marks surrounding some acquisitions from teams across the league. Be it an overpay, or simply people struggling to work out how a certain player will fit with a new team, NFL franchises have splashed the cash on some players who are likely to disappoint in their new surroundings.

#5 - Jawaan Taylor, OT, Kansas City Chiefs

New Kansas City Chiefs RT Jawaan Taylor

The Kansas City Chiefs overhauled their offensive line this offseason, losing left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. to the Cincinnati Bengals. But they added right tackle Jawaan Taylor in free agency from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Taylor signed a four-year, $80 million contract in Kansas City, the fourth-highest fee paid to any free agent across the NFL.

Taylor had a 75.9 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2022 that tied for 30th and a 39.7 PFF run-blocking grade that was the worst among starting offensive tackles.

#4 - Adam Thielen, WR, Carolina Panthers

Former Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen

The Carolina Panthers acquired long-time Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen in free agency to the tune of a three-year, $25 million deal.

Thielen was electric in his prime, but since the emergence of Justin Jefferson, his numbers have been on a steady decline. He will also be 33 years old by the time the 2023 NFL season rolls around, so giving him an expensive and lengthy deal isn't ideal for the Panthers.

#3 - Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers

Super Bowl LVII - Ex-Philadelphia Eagles RB Miles Sanders

The Panthers have rebuilt their offensive during the 2023 NFL offseason, drafting quarterback Bryce Young first overall in the 2023 NFL draft and picking up free agents Adam Thielen and Miles Sanders.

Sanders had a bounce-back year in 2022 with the Philadelphia Eagles, rushing for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns, being voted to the Pro Bowl. However, he did this behind arguably the best offensive line in football. It was also the first season in his career he surpassed 1,000 yards. Sanders also benefitted from the Eagles' run-heavy scheme, as only five teams ran the ball more than Philadelphia in 2022.

#2 - Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Baltimore Ravens

Super Bowl LVI - Former Los Angeles Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The Baltimore Ravens made a splash during the 2024 offseason, picking up wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on a one-year, $15 million contract.

Beckham Jr. has been one of the best wide receivers in the league for the last decade but has struggled mightily with injuries for several years now. He missed the entire 2022 season with a torn ACL, an injury he suffered in the previous year's Super Bowl, as he helped the L.A. Rams win the Lombardi Trophy.

There's no guarantee Beckham Jr. will replicate the excellent form he showed during his brief stint with the Rams, making a $15 million investment seem extortionate for the Ravens.

#1 - Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders Introduce Jimmy Garoppolo

Like Beckham Jr., Jimmy Garoppolo has been handed a huge contract despite constant injury worries. Garoppolo was handed a three-year, $72.5 million contract by the Las Vegas Raiders, despite only completing a season twice in his NFL career.

He passed for 16 touchdowns versus four picks in 10 starts in 2022, winning seven of those games. Garoppolo has been labeled a 'system quarterback' by many fans and analysts alike and will have to be better than outgoing quarterback Derek Carr if he wants to lose those labels.

