5 biggest issues Jerod Mayo and Patriots should address through 2024 NFL Draft

Jerod Mayo had reason to celebrate after becoming the first new Patriots head coach since the dawn of the 21st century, but now it's time to get to work. The rookie head coach will be starting essentially from scratch in several places on the roster. While that can be exciting for some, all can agree that it's going to take a monumental draft in April to solve the team's problems overnight.

Here's a look at the top five positions the team needs to consider in the 2024 NFL Draft, starting with the beating heart of the team.

#1 - Quarterback

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mac Jones at New York Jets v New England Patriots

Quarterbacks touch the ball more than any other player. Some argue that teams can win without a quality player under center, but it is much harder to win without a star. For all of the talent that can surround a quarterback, four interceptions thrown by Mac Jones or another quarterback can tank the other 52 players on the roster and the coaching staff in a game overnight.

Luckily for Jerod Mayo's Patriots, they have the ammunition to get a quality star, including a chance at the favorite to be the first quarterback drafted, Caleb Williams.

#2 - Wide Receiver

DeVante Parker at New England Patriots v Cleveland Browns

If Jerod Mayo's Patriots are going to rebuild their offense, they will need a new quarterback. However, if they get a quarterback without any new energy at wide receiver, they would be setting their rookie up for failure. Currently, the team's DeVante Parker and JuJu Smith Schuster head the depth chart, leaving plenty of room for improvement with some youthful energy.

#3 - Offensive Line

Calvin Anderson at Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots

Seemingly every team can benefit from nabbing an offensive lineman in every draft. Picking a lineman can be as boring as paying rent, but both are instrumental in setting a strong foundation. If Jerod Mayo wants to draft a quarterback, they need to buy the protection for him, lest he gets injured early in his first two seasons, putting the team in a pickle when it comes time to decide on his future.

Right tackle seems like the first place to start, but drafting any lineman outside of center and then moving them around to the biggest hole on the line could be a good place to start.

#4 - Kicker

Chad Ryland at Washington Commanders v New England Patriots

Kickers are an underrated source of wins and losses in the NFL. Many teams in recent years have lost playoff games due to missed kicks and even more have lost regular-season games as a result. In a league where every point counts, allowing Chad Ryland's 64.0% field-goal percentage to continue into 2024 could be a mistake.

Even if Jerod Mayo gets just a guy to be competition for Ryland, it could push the kicker to elevate his game.

#5 - Defensive Line

Deatrich Wise at New York Giants v New England Patriots

Much like the offensive line, the defensive line isn't a sexy pick in most years, especially deep on the draft board. However, generating pressure early and often can elevate even the worst secondaries.

The secondary wasn't a problem for the New England Patriots in 2023, so elevating Jerod Mayo's pass rush could create a chain-reaction effect in boosting the defense near the top of the league in their debut without Bill Belichick.