  • 5 bold predictions for 2024 NFL season post-schedule release feat. the Chargers become the new dominant force in LA

5 bold predictions for 2024 NFL season post-schedule release feat. the Chargers become the new dominant force in LA

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified May 16, 2024 15:50 GMT
NFL: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
5 bold predictions for 2024 NFL season post-schedule release feat. the Chargers become the new dominant force in LA

The 2024 NFL schedule is out, and we have some bold predictions for the upcoming season. These predictions will vary, and they cover most of the divisions.

We explore some teams with high draft picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, finishing with winning records, the battle of LA, and more.

Five bold predictions following the 2024 NFL season schedule release

Here are five bold predictions ahead of the upcoming NFL season:

#1 Chicago Bears make a postseason run

The Chicago Bears ended the 2023 NFL season with a 7-10 record. However, due to a pre-2023 NFL Draft trade with the Carolina Panthers, they snagged Caleb Williams with the number one overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Bears have built quite the team around Williams by adding wide receivers Rome Odunze and Keenan Allen, bolstering their offensive line and stacking up on defense.

According to FOX Sports, the Bears have the 29th strongest schedule in the NFL, which puts them in a decent position to pull off a Houston in 2024. The franchise has road games in Indianapolis, Washington, Detroit and Minnesota, so it's not too much of a bold prediction to expect the Matt Eberflus-coached team in the postseason in a wide-open NFC Conference.

#2 The New York Giants have a winning record at home

The New York Giants have finished with a winning record at home in just one of the last seven NFL seasons. That was when they finished with a 5-3-1 record during their most recent postseason berth in 2022.

However, the 2024 NFL season should be more positive for Brian Daboll's team. Most of the Giants' easier games are in New Jersey, like games against the Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders.

The bold prediction starts with hosting the Vikings in Week 1 and ends with the Colts visiting in Week 17. Daniel Jones and Co. have the chance to put smiles on their fans' faces in 2024.

#3 The Atlanta Falcons win the NFC South

The NFC South is arguably the weakest division in the National Football League. How else do you explain the 2022 season when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the division with a losing record?

That's why we make the bold prediction that the Atlanta Falcons could break the Bucs' dominance and reign supreme in 2024. Moreover, the Falcons have all the tools to mount a strong challenge to the Baker Mayfield-led franchise.

The Atlanta Falcons added Kirk Cousins in the off-season to throw passes to an exciting crop of pass catchers, headlined by Kyle Pitts and Drake London. Furthermore, the Falcons have the second weakest strength of schedule in the NFL, just behind the New Orleans Saints.

#4 The Los Angeles Chargers finish with a better record than the Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Chargers are the Los Angeles Clippers of the NFL, while the Rams are the LA Lakers. The Chargers enter each season with high expectations, only for those dreams to crumble with yet another demoralizing regular-season collapse.

However, the Chargers have added their most impactful signing in modern history— coach Jim Harbaugh. He's fresh off winning a college football championship with the Michigan Wolverines and has Super Bowl experience in the league from his stint with the San Francisco 49ers.

Of course, the Los Angeles Rams are a superbly well-coached franchise under Sean McVay, but our bold prediction is that the Chargers could win the battle of LA. Moreover, the Rams have the 15th strongest schedule in the NFL compared to the Chargers, who have the 27th strongest.

#5 The Washington Commanders have a winning record

Our last bold prediction is that the Washington Commanders could finish with a winning record in the 2024 NFL season. Washington fans last enjoyed a winning NFL regular season record in 2016 when they finished 8-7-1.

The Commanders enter a new era with head coach Dan Quinn and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. They are poised to make some noise in the NFC East, and the 19th-strongest schedule should make for decent reading among fans.

Of course, the Commanders have to navigate games against NFC Conference powerhouses, like the Cowboys and Eagles. Nevertheless, they have some winnable games on the schedule: matchups versus the Giants, Cardinals, Browns, and Titans.

