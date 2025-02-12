5 most epic moments from Eagles' Super Bowl LIX win vs. Chiefs

For the second time in three seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles squared off in the Super Bowl on Sunday in New Orleans. The Eagles sought to win just their second Super Bowl trophy, while Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs sought to become the first team to win three consecutive Vince Lombardi crowns.

Ultimately, Jalen Hurts' Eagles won 40–22 after dominating from the beginning.

Below, we'll examine the most spectacular moments from the remarkable Super Bowl LIX game.

Top 5 moments from the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX win

5) Milton Williams' forced fumble

The Philadelphia Eagles' secondary was persistent on Sunday, producing two interceptions and sacking Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on six occasions. The Chiefs' offensive surge was stopped by DT Milton Williams, who delivered the game's first sack and added another later, along with a forced fumble.

Although it may not have been the most significant sack of the game, Williams' first sack gave the Chiefs offense a preview of what to expect later in the game and made a big statement.

Williams will now enter free agency following that crucial Super Bowl performance, and it is anticipated that he will sign a deal worth more than $70 million before the 2025 campaign begins.

4) Zack Baun's interception

In Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, Zack Baun, who signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as a free agent last offseason, recorded 15 tackles and two sacks. That paved the way for the linebacker's stellar season, culminating in his crucial diving interception in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs were pursuing a 17-0 disadvantage at that point in the game, but they had an opportunity to move down the Eagles' territory and record their first score.

In addition to preventing the Chiefs from rallying back, Baun's interception resulted in a touchdown from A.J. Brown and a 24-0 halftime lead.

3) A 24-0 halftime lead

The Philadelphia Eagles took a 24-0 advantage into halftime in the Super Bowl, which was the highest margin deficit of Patrick Mahomes' career. Furthermore, it was obviously evident from that sizable lead that the Chiefs would need a miracle to even the score.

Before the Chiefs scored their first points of the game, the margin had increased to 34-0. Despite their dominance, the Eagles' ability to build a significant advantage before halftime was crucial in deflating their opponents.

2) DeVonta Smith's touchdown catch

DeVonta Smith's touchdown catch in the second half of Sunday's Super Bowl put the score at 24-0.

Even though the Eagles should have been certain to win after a 24-point lead, the Chiefs still had time to rally, especially given what Patrick Mahomes is capable of on a normal day. Smith's touchdown, however, eliminated any uncertainty regarding the winner.

That play saw Hurts throw a 46-yard pass that secured the Super Bowl MVP for him, and Smith produced a nice catch inside the endzone.

1) Cooper DeJean's pick-six

Cooper DeJean, a rookie cornerback, used a pick-six and a Super Bowl ring to commemorate his 22nd birthday on Sunday. When the score was still 10-0 in the second quarter, he made a 38-yard interception that led to a touchdown. The defensive back became the first and only player in the history of the Super Bowl to record a touchdown on his birthday at that very moment.

Eagles supporters will undoubtedly remember that crucial moment in the game for a long time.

