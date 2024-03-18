5 most expensive QB rooms ft. Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns, and more

A team's cap space in general is heavily occupied by quarterbacks. NFL teams usually allocate up to 10% of their cap space to signal-callers, according to Spotrac.

Teams vary greatly from one another, though; the Cleveland Browns, for example, can pay almost 25% of their paychecks to quarterbacks, while the San Francisco 49ers pay a lot less. There are still some QB contracts that are extremely valuable in the middle of the two extremes.

Although free agency is still in its early stages, for this post, we shall examine the top 5 NFL teams with the priciest quarterback rooms as of right now.

Top 5 most expensive QB rooms ahead of the 2024 season

[5] Los Angeles Rams

4 quarterbacks: $51,264,785

The Los Angeles Rams announced on Friday that they will be adding Jimmy Garoppolo to their quarterback room, which already includes Matthew Stafford, Stetson Bennett and Dresser Winn.

To provide a backup for Stafford, the Rams picked Bennett in the draft. However, Bennett spent the season on the reserve/non-football illness list. Coach Sean McVay said in January that it was too soon to predict if Bennett would be on the squad this year.

As it stands, Spotrac estimates that the Rams' QBs will account for up to $51,264,785 of their salary space in 2024.

[4] Arizona Cardinals

3 quarterbacks: $53,602,198

The Arizona Cardinals traded wide receiver Rondale Moore to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for quarterback Desmond Ridder during the early phases of free agency.

As of now, Ridder is expected to back up Kyler Murray at quarterback for the squad in 2024. Clayton Tune, the backup quarterback for the Cardinals last campaign, is also in the mix.

The three quarterbacks will currently consume up to $53.6 million in cap space in 2024, according to Spotrac.

[3] Denver Broncos

3 quarterbacks: $60,985,000

After cutting Russell Wilson, the Denver Broncos essentially have two quarterbacks: Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci.

The Broncos still have Wilson taking up to $53 million in cap money for next season, according to Spotrac, even though Stidham and DiNucci only have $7,000,000 and $985,000 in cap money in 2024, respectively.

The Broncos are probably focusing all of their attention and efforts on selecting a quarterback in the April draft. That's most likely where head coach Sean Payton plans to find his starting quarterback in 2024.

[2] Dallas Cowboys

3 quarterbacks: $67,640,714

According to Spotrac, the Dallas Cowboys' quarterback room, which includes Trey Lance, Cooper Rush and Dak Prescott, will use up to $67.6 million in cap space in 2024.

Rush successfully covered for Prescott in 2022 while he was sidelined with a thumb injury. Rush finished the season 4-10 with five touchdowns. Given his importance to the team, he may still be in the quarterback room with Lance and Prescott by 2024.

[1] Cleveland Browns

4 quarterbacks: $68,977,568

Tyler Huntley signed a one-year contract for the veterans minimum pay, giving the Cleveland Browns three quarterbacks behind starter Deshaun Watson.

In addition to Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who was selected in the fifth round out of UCLA and started three times as a rookie in 2023, the Browns signed Jameis Winston last week to serve as Watson's backup.

According to Spotrac, the Browns have the most expensive QB room in the NFL right now, with $68.9 million in cap money.

This also means that the Browns will have extra coverage at quarterback, something they hardly enjoyed last season when Watson hurt his throwing shoulder and only managed to make six starts before undergoing surgery.