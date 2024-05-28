  • NFL
  • 5 first-round 2024 NFL Draft picks to fade in Fantasy Football ft. Drake Maye

5 first-round 2024 NFL Draft picks to fade in Fantasy Football ft. Drake Maye

By Adam Hulse
Modified May 28, 2024 19:44 GMT
Run the Playlist Live at Verizon LIVE at Super Bowl LVIII
Rookies to fade in 2024 Fantasy Football

Rookies are always among the difficult fantasy football players to make proper projections for in any NFL season. They come with no history of statistical performances from past seasons, especially with college football being a much different game. It can also be challenging to predict what type of workload they will receive with all NFL teams taking varied approaches with their rookies.

This makes rookie more of a gamble than most other players when entering a new NFL season. While some of them appear to be worth the additional risks that they come with, others are much better off faded, especially in re-draft leagues as opposed to Dynasty formats, where all rookies have more value. Here are five from the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft that should be avoided for this season.

also-read-trending Trending

5 NFL rookies drafted in the first round to fade in 2024 Fantasy Football

Drake Maye
Drake Maye

#1 - Rome Odunze

The Chicago Bears will enter the 2024 NFL season with a much different look to their offensive unit. Rookie Caleb Williams will be surrounded by stars, including another rookie in wide receiver Rome Odunze. While he is one of the highest-rated players in his position, he has a ton of competition for targets with DJ Moore and Keenan Allen likely ahead of him on the depth chart.

#2 - Brock Bowers

Many around the NFL believe that Brock Bowers could be a generational talent at tight end. The issue is that he landed with the Las Vegas Raiders, where his situation for fantasy football isn't ideal. They also selected another tight end prospect last year in Michael Mayer and superstar wide receiver Davante Adams is one of the most targeted players in the NFL, so Bowers' role could be a bit limited.

#3 - Drake Maye

While Drake Maye is expected to be locked in as the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots and could have a bright future ahead, he is an extremely risky option in fantasy football this year. The Patriots have one of the worst groups of wide receivers in the NFL as they are currently rebuilding their roster. He makes for a solid future investment in Dynasty fantasy football, but not in re-draft leagues.

#4 - Xavier Legette

The Carolina Panthers were one of the bottom-five teams in the NFL last season in offensive yards and scoring. They are currently going through a full rebuild and appear to be a long way from completing that grueling process. While Xavier Legette could potentially be their WR1 this season, it's hard to imagine a highly productive year unless Bryce Young takes a massive leap forward.

#5 - Michael Penix Jr.

The Atlanta Falcons made one of the most shocking picks of the 2024 NFL Draft when they selected Michael Penix Jr. in the first round. They recently signed Kirk Cousins to a massive contract in free agency, essentially blocking Penix from getting an opportunity to start this year, unless Cousins gets injured. He is one of the most obvious rookies to avoid for the 2024 fantasy football season.

