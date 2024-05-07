5 free agent signings who increased their fantasy football value for the 2024 NFL season ft. Derrick Henry

The 2024 fantasy football season is just months away, as managers continue to prepare their draft strategies during the offseason. One of the most important factors to keep an eye when setting fantasy values for each player is the situation that they will enter for a current season. Previous production doesn't necessarily equate to future value as every season is different.

One of the most glaring way that a player's fantasy football outlook can completely change is by switching teams. While this can sometimes hurt their value by a projected decrease in usage, here are five players that should see a boost after their recent free agency transistion to a new team.

Fantasy football players on the rise for 2024 after changing teams

Derrick Henry

#1 - Ezekiel Elliot

The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with Ezekiel Elliot for just one year in 2023, bringing him back for the 2024 season. He enters an ideal situation as their projected starter, after serving as a secondary option to Rhamondre Stevenson with the New England Patriots last year. He also no longer has to share touches with Tony Pollard, so Zeke could potentially see a major bounce back in fantasy football.

#2 - Zack Moss

Things worked out nearly perfect for Zack Moss this year when it comes to his overall fantasy value. He no longer has to play behind Jonathan Taylor and has a realistic path to being a featured back. His new team, the Cincinnati Bengals, moved on from Joe Mixon, so Moss could potentially be their new workhorse.

#3 - Derrick Henry

While Derrick Henry may have seen some statistical regression last year, he still exceeded 1,000 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns for the fifth time in six years. He now joins one of the best rushing schemes in the entire NFL with the Baltimore Ravens after previously playing for Tennessee Titans' lackluster offense.

If nothing else, he should have plenty more opportunities to score touchdowns and improve his overall fantasy value.

#4 - Curtis Samuel

The Buffalo Bills made major changs to their wide receivers this year by moving on from Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. This opens up a massive amount of targets, especially considering that they have declined to bring in another star receiver so far. This give Curtis Samuel a ton of sneaky upside in fantasy football as he could be the top target for Josh Allen this season in their new-look offense.

#5 - Darnell Mooney

The Atlanta Falcons brought in Darnell Mooney to finally give them the WR2 that their offense has been missing behind Drake London. While Mooney had a down year last season, he finished among the top 25 fantasy football wide receivers in PPR formats the year before. Going from Justin Fields to Kirk Cousins at quarterback could be just what he needs to get back on track.

