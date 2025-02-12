5 most harrowing moments from Chiefs' Super Bowl LIX loss

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX. The Chiefs entered the game attempting to become the first team in modern NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls. However, they were resoundingly beaten by a Philadelphia Eagles side that looked phenomenal throughout the playoffs.

With the game now in the past, let's highlight five harrowing moments from the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIX loss.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Five most harrowing moments from Chiefs' Super Bowl LIX loss

1. Patrick Mahomes gets sacked by Josh Sweat

Patrick Mahomes was repeatedly pressured throughout Super Bowl LIX, and he was sacked six times. The Eagles' game plan was similar to what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did to Mahomes in Super Bowl LV.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

One pivotal moment of the fixture was when Josh Sweat brought down Mahomes in the first half. The skill used to dodge the Chiefs offensive line was remarkable, and Mahomes stood no chance in the pocket against a highly motivated Sweat.

2. Cooper DeJean's Pick Six

Cooper DeJean had a Super Bowl to remember. The rookie cornerback picked off arguably the best quarterback of his generation in the first half and took the ball down the Gridiron for the first touchdown of his career.

DeJean's play occurred in the second quarter and improved his side's advantage to 17-0. It's not every time you see a rookie CB truck down for 38 yards in the year's biggest game.

3. Down 24-0 at halftime

The Philadelphia Eagles led in Super Bowl LIX by a 24-0 score. It was the biggest halftime deficit of Patrick Mahomes' career and a sign for Chiefs fans to turn the TV off.

That could have been the way to go, as the deficit went up to 34-0 before the Chiefs got on the scoreboard. Few things are more demoralizing for a professional football player than to be down more than 20 points at halftime.

Expand Tweet

4. Travis Kelce walks off the Gridiron

Travis Kelce is regarded as one of the greatest tight ends of his generation. He is a Kansas City Chiefs legend, having spent his entire 12-year career in red.

Hence, it must have been heartbreaking for Chiefs fans to see their hero trudge off the Caesars Superdome. Sadly, it might be the last sight of Kelce on the pitch as a player, as there are increasing rumors of him considering retirement.

5. Andy Reid's post-game press conference

Andy Reid has won three Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs. He's regarded as an all-time great head coach and one of the best offensive minds in football.

However, it's easy to forget that Reid had lost two big games before Sunday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. That means Reid's record as a head coach in Super Bowls is 3-3.

The Future Hall of Famer coach spoke at the press conference after the game. He thanked his players and apologized to the fans. It's hard to remember Reid looking as sad while coaching the Chiefs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.