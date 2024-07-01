  • NFL
  • 5 highest-paid players in Rams history feat. Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford, and more (2024)

5 highest-paid players in Rams history feat. Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford, and more (2024)

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jul 01, 2024 16:42 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
5 highest-paid players in Rams history (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

The Los Angeles Rams head into the 2024 NFL season with high expectations. The team is fresh off a quick-fire rebuild under Sean McVay and looks poised to be a contender in the NFC once again.

As we count down to the upcoming season, let's look at the highest earners in Rams' history.

also-read-trending Trending

The five highest-paid players in Los Angeles Rams history

Here's a look at the highest-earning players in the history of the Los Angeles Rams. Please note that all figures here are from Spotrac:

5. Rob Havenstein, Right tackle - $47,918,780

Rob Havenstein is the Los Angeles Rams' starting right tackle. Havenstein has enjoyed a productive career protecting Jared Goff and now Matthew Stafford in the Rams' pocket.

Havenstein has made $47,918,780 with the Rams and will likely earn more in the coming years. The franchise right tackle looks to be entering his prime years in Los Angeles.

4. Cooper Kupp, Wide receiver - $73,648,331

Former Triple Crown winner Cooper Kupp is arguably the best pass catcher in modern Rams' history. Kupp has developed an almost telepathic connection with franchise QB Matthew Stafford, and the two have torched NFC secondary units in recent years.

Cooper Kupp has earned $73,648,331 during his time in Los Angeles. The former Pro Bowler has a new running mate in Puka Nacua, and together are reliable targets for Stafford in the upcoming season.

3. Jared Goff, Quarterback - $83,241,068

Jared Goff spent the first part of his NFL career with the LA Rams and even led the franchise to a Super Bowl game. However, the Rams lost a close one to the New England Patriots, and Goff was later traded to the Detroit Lions.

Jared Goff earned $83,241,068 as the team's starting quarterback. He has rebuilt his reputation as a winning quarterback for the Detroit Lions.

2. Matthew Stafford, Quarterback - $109,000,000

From one former first-overall NFL Draft pick to another. Matthew Stafford is the second-highest-paid player in the history of the Los Angeles Rams.

Stafford has earned $109,000,000 with the Rams and was a major part of their Super Bowl-winning team.

1. Aaron Donald, Defensive tackle - $157,114,238

Aaron Donald is arguably the greatest defensive player of his generation and retired at the peak of his powers. Donald spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Rams and struck fear into the hearts of opposing offenses.

Aaron Donald earned $157,114,238 during his career, leaving the league with a lot in the tank. The Rams might need help to replace his legendary productivity ahead of the upcoming season.

Edited by James Carter
