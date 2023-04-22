5 highly-touted NFL Draft prospects who could slip beyond #20 ft. Michael Mayer, Jordan Addison and more

The 2023 NFL Draft is just around the corner and all 32 teams are preparing for the most important part of the offseason. This year's class has plenty of potential with loads of competition for early picks as well.

Although the initial spots in the first round of the draft have pretty much been locked down, there are some talented prospects who will be selected later on Day 1 of the draft.

Here's a look at some of the players that could go later in the first round:

5 talented prospects who could go after No. 20 at 2023 NFL Draft

#1. Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer

Michael Mayer enjoyed a spectacular 2022 season with Notre Dame. He finished with 809 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 67 receptions. At 6-foot-4 and 249 pounds, the tight end has the size to play in the NFL. We expect him to get selected as the No. 22 overall pick in this year's draft.

#2. Jordan Addison, USC

USC Trojans WR Jordan Addison

Jordan Addison is regarded as one of the best receivers in the upcoming draft. The USC Trojans star finished with 875 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 59 receptions last season.

Many analysts believe that the receiver could go as the No. 25 overall pick in the upcoming draft. However, it wouldn't be surprising if Addison ends up getting selected earlier.

#3. Drew Sanders, Arkansas Razorbacks

Arkansas Razorbacks LB Drew Sanders

Drew Sanders boosted his draft stock in 2022 while playing for the Arkansas Razorbacks. He finished with a staggering 103 tackles, 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception.

The linebacker is a man-mountain at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds. We expect him to go as the No. 26 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

#4. Noah Sewell, Oregon

Oregon Ducks LB Noah Sewell

Noah Sewell impressed many during his time with the Oregon Ducks, and now, it's time for him to step up to the NFL. The linebacker racked up 55 tackles, one interception and three passes defended in the 2022 campaign. He is expected to be selected as the No. 29 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

#5. Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

Illinois Fighting Illini CB Devon Witherspoon

Devon Witherspoon is one of the most aggressive cornerbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft. The 22-year-old finished with 42 tackles, three interceptions and 14 passes defended for the Illinois Fighting Illini last season. He is expected to go as the No. 30 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

