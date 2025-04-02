5 late-round prospects to address Jets' biggest need in 2025 NFL draft ft. Nick Nash 

The New York Jets are entering a new chapter in the 2025 season. A new head coach/general manager tandem of Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey and a new starting quarterback in Justin Fields have fans salivating at the trio's chances of ending the franchise's record-breaking playoff drought.

But to do so requires nailing their draft picks. They have the No. 7 overall pick among others, but they also have a bevy of Day 3 selections:

Round 4 - 110th

Round 5 - 145th and 162nd

Round 6 - 186th and 207th

Meanwhile, here are their most pressing needs:

Wide receiver

Tight end

Safety

And these potential late-rounders could prove to be steals with the right development and coaching.

Top 5 potential late-round steals for Jets

#5. S Lathan Ransom, Ohio State

University of Oregon vs Ohio State University, 2025 CFP National Quarterfinal - Source: Getty

The only defensive player on this list, Lathan Ransom fills the Jets' need for a versatile safety who can player either the strong or free spot. Twice as a Buckeye, he reached 70 tackles (40 solo) and had a 3.5 total sacks, further cemeting his reputation as a dangerous defender.

Playing with a deep unit of Sauce Gardner, Brandon Stephens, Michael Carter II, Tony Adams and Andre Cisco could do wonders for his professional advancement.

#4. TE Jake Briningstool, Clemson

2024 ACC Football Championship - TBC v TBC - Source: Getty

Tight end has historically not been a position of strength for the Jets. Their best one in the 21st century so far is Dustin Keller, and even he managed to hit 800 yards, which can be considered elite for his position, only once.

Jake Briningstool might be able to change that. At 6-foot-6 and 241 pounds, he is tall yet lean enough to be an athletic force in the air, as evidenced by his seven touchdowns as a senior.

#3. WR Jacolby George, Miami

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 23 Wake Forest at Miami - Source: Getty

Amongst Miami (FL) prospects, Cam Ward has understandably gained the most attention. To a lesser extent, Elijah Arroyo and Xavier Restrepo have also attracted some media coverage. But almost no one has paid attention to another deadly offensive weapon – Jacolby George.

After being largely anonymous with only over 100 yards in his first two seasons, he exploded for over 1,500 in the next two combined, also catching eight touchdowns in each of them. This makes him a very dangerous threat who can operate from either the X or Z positions.

#2. TE Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 24 Syracuse at Pitt - Source: Getty

The son of a former Super Bowl-winning wide receiver of the same name, Oronde Gadsden II clearly must have inherited his father's talent, then amplified it to unforeseen levels. Twice, he breached 900 yards en route to being an All-ACC first teamer.

Injuries served to diminish a good portion of his draft stock, but if that is to be overlooked, he is a prolific, oversized slot receiver who will thrive best in a 12 personnel package. Time to keep him in-state.

#1. WR Nick Nash, San Jose State

San Jose State v Oregon State - Source: Getty

Nick Nash was easily one of the two best Group of Five players in the 2024 season. He was, to put it simply, dominant: 104 grabs for 1,382 yards and 16 touchdowns – good enough for a triple crown and a Biletnikoff nomination. The only player who could be argued to have outplayed him was Bowling Green's all-conquering tight end Harold Fannin.

This is the kind of player whom the Jets would love to have beside Garrett Wilson, and they should not be remiss so as to ignore him.

