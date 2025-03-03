5 moves Cowboys should make immediately in 2025 NFL offseason ft. Micah Parsons' contract extension

Memories of Micah Parsons' Dallas Cowboys under Jerry Jones in 2024 at this time of year are vivid. Analysts and pundits called out the team as they let free agency slip through their fingers and allowed Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb's contracts to linger until the doorstep of the season.

Jerry Jones can avoid the backlash and potentially another under .500 record by making moves in March. Here are five winning moves that will get the team back on track this offseason.

5 moves Cowboys should make immediately in 2025 NFL offseason including Micah Parsons' deal

#1 - Micah Parsons' contract extension

Micah Parsons at Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

Micah Parsons' contract situation is a holdover from last offseason. The pass rusher could be getting ready for another stressful offseason of wondering if Jerry Jones will hand him his due. Micah Parsons is already in the final year of his rookie deal, so the Cowboys are simply delaying the inevitable.

After logging double-digit sacks in every season of his young career, Micah Parsons has earned a new investment.

#2 - Sign Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs at Baltimore Ravens v Houston Texans - Source: Getty

Brandin Cooks is on the way out. Stefon Diggs should be on the way in. The former Bills wide receiver is only a short time removed from his last 1000-yard season.

As a second receiver behind CeeDee Lamb, he would slide in nicely. Diggs might even be willing to take a discount to play with his brother Trevon, and Jones has every reason to like that.

#3 - Prepare to draft Ashton Jeanty

Ashton Jeanty at Fiesta Bowl-Penn State at Boise State - Source: Imagn

Whether this means trading up to get the running back or simply writing it on a whiteboard somewhere, the Cowboys have a desperate need at running back.

Ashton Jeanty has gone on record to express interest in joining the team, per Cowboys media. It seems like a slam dunk, but Jones might need to get drastic. As such, he should have some trade partners ready as soon as possible.

He also should be preparing for a plan to draft players as if they had already drafted Jeanty.

#4 - Bring back Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper at New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills - Source: Imagn

Amari Cooper arguably had the best run of his career with the Dallas Cowboys. Bringing him back on a cheap deal could work disproportionately in Jerry Jones' favor. At just age 30, there's a chance the Cowboys could get one more big season out of Cooper. If nothing else, it's worth a try.

#5 - Re-sign DeMarcus Lawrence

DeMarcus Lawrence at Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty

DeMarcus Lawrence's contract is wrapping up, but it doesn't have to. If the Cowboys can get Lawrence back on a deal after paying Micah Parsons, they won't have to worry about the pass rush for the most part this offseason.

However, if they let the pass rusher who logged three sacks in four games last season go, they might have to start from scratch. If nothing else, Lawrence should be re-signed as insurance for the NFL Draft.

