5 NFL Players who recruited superstars to their teams ft. Brady, Gronkowski, and more

As football is a team sport, NFL players rely heavily on their trusted teammates for success. Sometimes, they can attract a player to a different team in order to feel more comfortable and confident.

While it's rare for a player to usually call the shots on recruitment, there are teams that buy into these decisions if it could lead them to glory. Here, we take a look at five NFL players who managed to recruit other superstars to their teams.

#1 NFL great Tom Brady lures Rob Gronkowski to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(L-to-R) Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady

When Tom Brady signed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, he ensured that Rob Gronkowski would join him. However, at the time, the tight end was enjoying his retirement after a successful stint with the New England Patriots.

Nonetheless, Brady worked his magic and convinced Gronkowski to team up with him once again. The duo helped Tampa Bay win the Super Bowl in their first season with the team.

#2 Derek Carr pulls Davante Adams to Las Vegas Raiders

Davante Adams shocked the NFL community when he announced his departure from the Green Bay Packers to join the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2022 offseason. However, the receiver was keen on working alongside quarterback Derek Carr.

As per reports, Carr initiated a move for Adams and requested that the Raiders sign the six-time Pro Bowler. Carr and Adams previously played college football together at Fresno State before reuniting in the NFL.

#3 Odell Beckham Jr. joins close friend Von Miller at Los Angeles Rams

Odell Beckham Jr. shares a close bond with Von Miller. In fact, it was the linebacker who urged the Los Angeles Rams to recruit receiver Beckham from the Cleveland Browns in November 2021.

Beckham and Miller went on to win the Super Bowl with Los Angeles last season. While Miller currently plays for the Buffalo Bills, Beckham is a free agent. Nevertheless, there is a possibility that the receiver and linebacker will play on the same team in the near future.

#4 Tom Brady recruits Antonio Brown to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When Tom Brady joined the Buccaneers, he wanted the best offensive weapons that were available. Antonio Brown was one of them. The receiver played with Brady for a year during his time with the New England Patriots.

However, when Brady signed for Tampa Bay, he ensured that Brown followed him to the NFC South outfit as well. The quarterback and wide receiver combined well to win the Buccaneers the Super Bowl in 2021.

#5 Geno Smith lures Brandon Marshall at New York Giants

In 2017, Geno Smith joined the New York Giants after his brief stint with the New York Jets. However, the quarterback was keen on bringing Brandon Marshall with him to the Giants.

Smith eventually convinced the NFC East side to sign the receiver and they did so. However, the duo played together for just one year after reuniting and then went their separate ways.

