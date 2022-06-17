5 NFL trades that should happen before training camps open in 2022

The NFL may be at a relatively quiet point in the off-season when it comes to trading, but that does not mean there won't be any big moves in the coming weeks.
5 NFL teams are in need of certain talent
As mandatory NFL mini-camps get underway this week, teams will have the opportunity to seriously evaluate their full rosters. These assessments could naturally lead to some interesting trades.
It will benefit most organizations to go ahead and get contracts worked out before training camp begins next month. Integrating new parts at the start of a team's campaign makes it easier for both players and coaches to prepare for the upcoming season.
Jimmy Garoppolo to Carolina Panthers
The San Francisco 49ers are ready to move forward with Trey Lance as their top quarterback. Unfortunately, the club still has its incumbent beginnings lingering on the contract albatross and roster.
Now in the final phase of the $137.5 million NFL contract Jimmy Garoppolo signed in 2018, the QB will earn a whopping $24.2 million this season. According to reports, even if the Niners do not sell Lance as a future QB1, it will still be an exorbitant cost to pay for the expected backup.
Garoppolo's market has cooled down after he decided to undergo a proper shoulder operation after the 2021 NFL campaign. The operation was indeed successful, but the 30-year-old hasn't been granted permission to play yet.
The Carolina Panthers might be monitoring Garoppolo's recovery. The team is now in the market to get a proven QB but has not yet been successful. The Cleveland Browns have declined to trade Baker Mayfield without passing on his salary obligations, leaving Garoppolo as the best option for Carolina.
Terry McLaurin to Baltimore Ravens
The Ravens are in no doubt open to considering the acquisition of more receiving talent. Though Mark Andrews played a fundamental role in Baltimore's receiving corps last NFL season, Marquise Brown was also an important part in that offense.
However, with the departure of Brown, the Ravens need to fill the void. They can offer a similar package for the star of Washington in Terry McLaurin.
The Ravens have their pick in each of the first four rounds of the 2023 NFL draft. With first- and third-round picks, the Commanders' can offer Baltimore an ideal Brown replacement. McLaurin is a very productive and healthy 26-year-old receiver who just entered his prime.
Signing a contract before training camp will allow McLaurin a sufficient amount of time tosettle into the Ravens' attack and would give the Commanders time to prepare for their 2022 NFL campaign without the youngster on their offense.
DK Metcalf to Green Bay Packers
DK Metcalf skipped mini-camp because the Seattle Seahawks have now failed to present an adequate extension to his contract.
Metcalf has been seen being patient while other elite wideouts have cashed in large checks this NFL off-season.Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp and draft classmate A.J. Brown will all be paid $25 million per year. In comparison, Metcalf is set to make $4 million in the final season of his new contract.
The Packers should be one of the franchises assessing Metcalf's situation. They desperately needed a true number one after trading Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders earlier in the offseason.
The Packers added second-round pick Christian Watson and free agent Sammy Watkins to strengthen the receiving corps following the Adams trade. Still, the team would be senseless to pass on the chance to add a Metcalf to the mix.
Robert Quinn to Los Angeles Rams
The Chicago Bears have been steadily reconstructing this NFL off-season. However, they still have at least one more major move to make before training camp begins. The team must offload the seasoned Robert Quinn, a talent whom they can get quite a lot for in return.
The Los Angeles Rams will be an excellent trade target. After giving up a couple of Day 2 draft picks to rent star pass-rusher Von Miller for a Super Bowl run, the defending champions could apply a similar tactic to Quinn.
Miller's decision to join the Buffalo Bills in free agency left a hole that the Rams could choose to fill with another flashy trade. Los Angeles is very familiar with what Quinn brings to the table. He spent his first seven NFL seasons with the organization and returning may benefit both sides.
Los Angeles may not be flushed with draft capital, but the franchise will hold second- and third-round picks in 2023. Delivering those picks could lure the rebuilding Bears to offer Quinn.
Tyron Smith to Pittsburgh Steelers
Tyron Smith has held the Dallas Cowboys line for over ten years. Despite his production on the field and leadership in the locker room, his term in Dallas could end soon though. Smith is set to be paid $13.5 million this season and $13.6 million in 2023, which is not an unreasonably price considering how the player market has been behaving as of late.
The upgrade to Tyron Smith will be a major benefit for the Steelers as they prepare for life in the post-Roethlisberger era. Even if Smith is not available for all 17 games, his presence would further allow Dan Moore to develop as a full-time starter from a backup position.