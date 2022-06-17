5 NFL trades that should happen before training camps open in 2022

The NFL may be at a relatively quiet point in the off-season when it comes to trading, but that does not mean there won't be any big moves in the coming weeks.

5 NFL teams are in need of certain talent

As mandatory NFL mini-camps get underway this week, teams will have the opportunity to seriously evaluate their full rosters. These assessments could naturally lead to some interesting trades.

It will benefit most organizations to go ahead and get contracts worked out before training camp begins next month. Integrating new parts at the start of a team's campaign makes it easier for both players and coaches to prepare for the upcoming season.

Garoppolo American football quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are ready to move forward with Trey Lance as their top quarterback. Unfortunately, the club still has its incumbent beginnings lingering on the contract albatross and roster.

Now in the final phase of the $137.5 million NFL contract Jimmy Garoppolo signed in 2018, the QB will earn a whopping $24.2 million this season. According to reports, even if the Niners do not sell Lance as a future QB1, it will still be an exorbitant cost to pay for the expected backup.

PFF Bet @PFF_Bet Jimmy Garoppolo is (+950) to be the next quarterback of the Carolina Panthers



(@Bookies) Jimmy Garoppolo is (+950) to be the next quarterback of the Carolina Panthers(@Bookies) https://t.co/AgxbGhIH9Z

Garoppolo's market has cooled down after he decided to undergo a proper shoulder operation after the 2021 NFL campaign. The operation was indeed successful, but the 30-year-old hasn't been granted permission to play yet.

The Carolina Panthers might be monitoring Garoppolo's recovery. The team is now in the market to get a proven QB but has not yet been successful. The Cleveland Browns have declined to trade Baker Mayfield without passing on his salary obligations, leaving Garoppolo as the best option for Carolina.

Terry McLaurin wide football receiver

The Ravens are in no doubt open to considering the acquisition of more receiving talent. Though Mark Andrews played a fundamental role in Baltimore's receiving corps last NFL season, Marquise Brown was also an important part in that offense.

However, with the departure of Brown, the Ravens need to fill the void. They can offer a similar package for the star of Washington in Terry McLaurin.

Native Son @NativeSonn Trade Terry McLaurin to the Baltimore Ravens. Trade Terry McLaurin to the Baltimore Ravens. 👀

The Ravens have their pick in each of the first four rounds of the 2023 NFL draft. With first- and third-round picks, the Commanders' can offer Baltimore an ideal Brown replacement. McLaurin is a very productive and healthy 26-year-old receiver who just entered his prime.

Signing a contract before training camp will allow McLaurin a sufficient amount of time tosettle into the Ravens' attack and would give the Commanders time to prepare for their 2022 NFL campaign without the youngster on their offense.

DK Metcalf best wide receiver

DK Metcalf to Green Bay Packers

DK Metcalf skipped mini-camp because the Seattle Seahawks have now failed to present an adequate extension to his contract.

Metcalf has been seen being patient while other elite wideouts have cashed in large checks this NFL off-season.Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp and draft classmate A.J. Brown will all be paid $25 million per year. In comparison, Metcalf is set to make $4 million in the final season of his new contract.

DK Metcalf @dkm14 What a lovely life What a lovely life ❤️

The Packers should be one of the franchises assessing Metcalf's situation. They desperately needed a true number one after trading Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders earlier in the offseason.

PFF Bet @PFF_Bet



(@bookies) DK Metcalf is (+500) to join the Green Bay Packers DK Metcalf is (+500) to join the Green Bay Packers (@bookies) https://t.co/l8YPIERbzx

The Packers added second-round pick Christian Watson and free agent Sammy Watkins to strengthen the receiving corps following the Adams trade. Still, the team would be senseless to pass on the chance to add a Metcalf to the mix.

Chicago Bears Robert Quinn

Robert Quinn to Los Angeles Rams

The Chicago Bears have been steadily reconstructing this NFL off-season. However, they still have at least one more major move to make before training camp begins. The team must offload the seasoned Robert Quinn, a talent whom they can get quite a lot for in return.

The Los Angeles Rams will be an excellent trade target. After giving up a couple of Day 2 draft picks to rent star pass-rusher Von Miller for a Super Bowl run, the defending champions could apply a similar tactic to Quinn.

Brad Spielberger, Esq. @PFF_Brad Re: Robert Quinn



NFL trades are often about leverage. What leverage do the Bears have?



Spend an extra $12.9M to go from 4 wins to 5 in 2022? And other teams will throw massive offers at them to pry him away?



If they get a very late 3rd/maybe 4th+ it’s a slam dunk win for Poles Re: Robert QuinnNFL trades are often about leverage. What leverage do the Bears have?Spend an extra $12.9M to go from 4 wins to 5 in 2022? And other teams will throw massive offers at them to pry him away?If they get a very late 3rd/maybe 4th+ it’s a slam dunk win for Poles

Miller's decision to join the Buffalo Bills in free agency left a hole that the Rams could choose to fill with another flashy trade. Los Angeles is very familiar with what Quinn brings to the table. He spent his first seven NFL seasons with the organization and returning may benefit both sides.

𝙹𝚘𝚑𝚗𝚗𝚢 𝚁𝚊𝚖𝚣𝚣 @JohnnyRamzz



Robert Quinn reunites with Aaron Donald in LA. #Bears are sending DE Robert Quinn to the Defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams in exchange for draft picks.Robert Quinn reunites with Aaron Donald in LA. #Bears are sending DE Robert Quinn to the Defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams in exchange for draft picks. Robert Quinn reunites with Aaron Donald in LA. https://t.co/Ico077y2HE

Los Angeles may not be flushed with draft capital, but the franchise will hold second- and third-round picks in 2023. Delivering those picks could lure the rebuilding Bears to offer Quinn.

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith stunning look

Tyron Smith to Pittsburgh Steelers

Tyron Smith has held the Dallas Cowboys line for over ten years. Despite his production on the field and leadership in the locker room, his term in Dallas could end soon though. Smith is set to be paid $13.5 million this season and $13.6 million in 2023, which is not an unreasonably price considering how the player market has been behaving as of late.

Pittsburgh Steelers @steelers "The thing I appreciate most about this organization is the commitment to winning." @minkfitz_21 "The thing I appreciate most about this organization is the commitment to winning." @minkfitz_21 https://t.co/cLf5hQrLo0

The upgrade to Tyron Smith will be a major benefit for the Steelers as they prepare for life in the post-Roethlisberger era. Even if Smith is not available for all 17 games, his presence would further allow Dan Moore to develop as a full-time starter from a backup position.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far