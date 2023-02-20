Following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL season, attention now turns to the upcoming 2023 campaign.

Before the season kicks off, however, we have the small matter of the offseason, including free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft.

Some NFL teams will be looking to revamp their roster after a disappointing season last time out, while others will be looking to bolster their squads for a possible Super Bowl run.

All teams, of course, work against the salary cap, and we’re likely to see some shocking cuts as franchises look to stay financially sound. All figures courtesy of PFF.com.

NFL stars who may be cut during the 2023 offseason

New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings

This is, perhaps, the least-surprising inclusion on this list. Many New York Giants fans will be shocked if Kenny Golladay is still with the team come 2023.

Since a big free agency move from the Lions in 2021, he’s been a complete bust. The former Pro Bowl wide receiver has only caught one touchdown with the G-Men after signing a four-year $72 million contract.

Golladay barely saw the field in 2022, even as the Giants’ WR corps was decimated by injuries, and they’ll save $6.7m in cap if they cut him – a no brainer.

Cleveland Browns v Washington Commanders

Carson Wentz looks likely to be on the move once again during the 2023 offseason. Commanders head coach Ron Rivera publicly stated that Sam Howell is the presumed starter for 2023, meaning the writing is on the wall for Wentz.

His inconsistent play for the Eagles, Colts and now Commanders means time may be up for the former second-overall draft pick.

Washington also saves $26,176,471 against the cap if they cut ties with Wentz.

NFL stars who may be cut during the 2023 offseason

#3 - Robbie Anderson

New Orleans Saints v Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals traded for an unhappy Robbie Anderson from the Carolina Panthers at the 2022 deadline, giving up very little to acquire the veteran.

Even though the Cardinals were terrible last year, Anderson was just as bad, eventually falling behind an aging A.J. Green in Arizona's WR depth chart.

The Cards can save $12 million in cap after cutting Anderson, as they look to bounce back in 2023.

#2 - Joe Mixon

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals have emerged as one of the best teams in the NFL, but could soon be cutting their starting RB, Joe Mixon.

Cincinnati will soon have to pay Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, meaning losing Mixon could be inevitable.

Mixon amassed under 900 yards in 2022, splitting time with Samaje Perine due to injury. He was also recently embroiled in more legal trouble, so the writing could be on the wall.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow City of Cincinnati requests to drop charges against Joe Mixon #PMSLive City of Cincinnati requests to drop charges against Joe Mixon #PMSLive https://t.co/e1mINkLUI8

#1 - Marcus Mariota

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons will be rolling with sophomore quarterback Desmond Ridder in 2023, spelling the end for Marcus Mariota with the team.

Mariota went 5-8 in his starts for the team before being benched in favor of Ridder as he dealt with niggling injuries all year.

Cutting the former Titans QB will save Atlanta $12 million in cap space, adding to their cap room of $56.5m for 2023 - the second-highest in the NFL.

Poll : 0 votes