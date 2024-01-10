With the 2023 NFL regular season ending, it's time to reflect on what was an extremely disappointing one for many players.

Some players like Joe Burrow were rarely healthy throughout the season, and while he had a poor season, it was for no fault of his own.

However, many of the NFL's star talent saw a significant dropoff this year. Be it a change in coaching or the player simply not performing at a level they could once reach.

NFL stars who had terrible 2023 seasons

After being the 1st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, many fans and analysts alike thought Bryce Young had the potential to be special right away. However, that was far from the case.

While C.J. Stroud, who was picked right after him, excelled, Young struggled on a terrible Carolina Panthers team, winning just two games all year. Young passed for just 11 touchdowns versus ten interceptions, and his 2,877 yards ranked 20th in the NFL.

However, he may be due some leniency as he was sacked a massive 62 times. Only Commanders QB Sam Howell had been sacked more.

The downfall of Austin Ekeler was one of the most surprising elements of the 2023 NFL season. Ekeler came into the year as one of the most dynamic dual-threat running backs in the entire league. He caught 107 passes in 2022, amassing 1,637 total yards and 18 touchdowns.

In 12 games, Ekeler rushed for just 571 yards and five touchdowns in 2023. He added only 394 receiving yards and a further score through the air. This is quite the dropoff from his 2022 form. He also missed some games at the beginning of the year due to an ankle injury.

#3 - Jahan Dotson

Billed by many fantasy football players as the sleeper pick of 2023, Washington Commanders WR Jahan Dotson had a terrible season.

After a promising rookie campaign in which he led all rookies with seven touchdowns in just 12 games, Dotson caught fewer touchdowns and gained less yards in 2023 despite playing all 17 games.

He was behind both Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel in the Commanders' WR depth chart, and will look to bounce back to his rookie form in 2024 under a new head coach after Ron Rivera was fired earlier this week.

#2 - Travis Kelce

Despite being voted to yet another Pro Bowl, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce had a terrible 2023 by his lofty standards. He ended the season on 984 receiving yards, ending his seven year streak of 1,000+ yard campaigns.

He also caught just five touchdowns this year versus 12 in 2022, and just five scores are his lowest total since 2019.

The entire Chiefs offense has struggled at times in 2023, with Patrick Mahomes' wide receivers dropping some easy touchdowns, but Kelce wasn't quite his usual self despite leading Kansas City in receiving yards once again.

2023 was supposed to be the year Tony Pollard was let loose on the NFL after finally being given the chance to start following the Cowboys' release of Ezekiel Elliott. However, Pollard was a huge disappointment this season.

Despite facing little to no competition for touches in the backfield for an electrifying Dallas offense, Pollard ended the year with fewer yards and touchdowns on 59 more touches than 2022.

He also saw a yardage drop off in receiving statistics too in what was a shocker for many fans. Pollard's yards per rush went from 5.2 to 2022 to just 4.0 in 2023, and his yards per reception dropped off from 9.5 to only 5.6.

Pollard will look to redeem himself once the 2023 NFL playoffs kick off this weekend as he aims to bounce back from what was a terrible regular season when the Dallas Cowboys host the Green Bay Packers on Super Wild Card Weekend.

