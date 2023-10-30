5 NFL superstars that could be traded by the deadline feat. Derrick Henry and more

The NFL season is currently underway, and it has been filled with stories to kick off the season. Unexpected rookies like Puka Nacua and Devon Achane have put on a show and have shown the ability to be stars at the highest level. Whereas, solidified stars like Tyreek Hill and T.J. Watt continue to dominate early this season.

As the NFL's trade deadline approaches, teams are on the lookout to trade the league's best available players. Multiple reports have suggested that some of the NFL's biggest stars might be on the move through trades, potentially making this trade deadline a historic one.

Let's look at five superstars that could end up on a new team following Tuesday's trade deadline.

Five NFL superstars who could be traded at the trade deadline

1] Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans have had a challenging start to their 2023 season. With a record of 2-4, the Titans have been dealing with injuries and are likely considering a roster overhaul. They have already traded one of their top players, safety Kevin Byard, to the Philadelphia Eagles and are reportedly exploring the possibility of moving other veterans, including Derrick Henry.

Henry, who is 29 years old, has had a highly successful career as a running back among active players and has demonstrated that he still possesses significant talent. Despite some injury setbacks, Henry has delivered impressive performances this season. The two-time rushing champion had a noteworthy game in week four, rushing for 122 yards on 22 carries against the Cincinnati Bengals, and in week six, he carried the ball 12 times for 97 yards against the Baltimore Ravens.

Several teams, including the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens, have reportedly expressed interest in acquiring Henry. The future Hall of Famer would undoubtedly make a substantial impact on any backfield he joins.

2] Danielle Hunter, EDGE, Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have been a confusing team to start this season. On one end of the spectrum, they suffered a defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a game where they appeared quite unimpressive. On the other end, the Vikings won against the San Francisco 49ers without Justin Jefferson while managing their most complete-looking four quarters.

The Vikings have seen rumors swirl around them with many believing they could deal superstar pass rusher Danielle Hunter at the trade deadline for draft picks to likely plan for life after Kirk Cousins. Hunter would surely command a good haul in return as the 29-year-old has appeared in all seven games for the Vikings and racked up a league-leading nine sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

Hunter is a three-time Pro-Bowler and has looked like one of the best pass rushers in the entire NFL this season. The Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, and Jacksonville Jaguars have all been linked to Hunter and will be the same x-factor edge defender for any squad he joins.

3] Patrick Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have had few bright spots in the Sean Payton era and are the most likely team in the entire NFL to hit the reset button. With the failed experiment of Russell Wilson and Sean Payton failing before our very eyes, Denver will have to give up their young talent to gain back some of what they lost in draft picks.

Denver has been linked to trades involving many key starters such as Jerry Jeudy, Justin Simmons, and of course, Patrick Surtain. Denver is believed to be the big seller at the trade deadline and will look to make moves for picks.

Patrick Surtain II has quickly turned into a top corner in the NFL and has already solidified himself as an All-Pro and a Pro Bowler. The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly very interested in a trade for the 23-year-old cornerback and fans might see him moved sooner rather than later if a deal can be reached.

4] Brian Burns, EDGE, Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are a team ready for a rebuild following their 0-6 start. The Panthers traded up to select Bryce Young number one overall in the draft, giving him the keys to their offense as he has been their day-one starter. Following their disappointing start, Carolina is expected to begin their rebuild by selling at the deadline for draft picks and young talent.

The Panthers have reportedly shopped defensive stars Derrick Brown, Jeremy Chinn, and Brian Burns. Burns has been gaining the most attention by far, with teams like San Francisco, Pittsburgh, and Jacksonville looking to make a move for the two-time Pro Bowler.

Burns has had a somewhat quiet start to his 2023 campaign but a fresh start could work magic for the 25-year-old. Brian Burns has played under three different coordinators in Carolina and could improve to an even higher ceiling with the right coaching staff.

5] Chase Young, EDGE, Washington Commanders

Chase Young has been the subject of trade rumors for several seasons now, with Washington remaining unable to find a trade partner for Young. Washington reportedly has both of its star pass rushers on the trade block as both Chase Young and Montez Sweat are both garnering tons of interest.

Washington could be a tremendous seller at the trade deadline as it is believed a rebuild could the in the works. The Commanders haven't had a terrible start to the season, starting 3-4 through seven games. Young has played well this season, gaining five sacks in five games but has battled some injury concerns.

The Commanders are believed to want at least a second-round pick for Young and will likely have teams lining up to meet that price tag. The 49ers, Rams, and Jaguars have all been teams linked to Young and a deal is likely imminent for the former Buckeye.

