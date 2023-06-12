The 2023 NFL season may still be a few months off yet, but teams across the league are already preparing for the upcoming season.

Every single franchise goes into every single season with hopes of making the postseason and to qualify for the playoffs.

While some teams, such as the defending Super Bowl winners Kansas City Chiefs are almost guaranteed to make the playoffs, there are some teams whose 2023 season already looks over.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This could be because the team lost key parts during the offseason, or failed to replace them. Or perhaps they had a terrible NFL Draft and failed to address their needs.

5 NFL teams who are long shots for making the 2023 playoffs

#5 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers scraped into the 2022 NFL postseason, ending the campaign with a losing record but winning a terrible NFC South.

They did that with the greatest player of all-time in Tom Brady, who announced his retirement for the second and final time after the season.

In 2023, their current starting QB looks to be Baker Mayfield who hasn't been good for a while now, struggling toward the end of his Cleveland Browns tenure and not pulling up any trees with the Los Angeles Rams.

Their quarterback situation looks so dire that many predict the Buccaneers could tank the season for draft capital for 2024.

Kyle Burger @kyle_burger Checking in on the Bucs' QB competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask. #GoBucs Checking in on the Bucs' QB competition between Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask. #GoBucs https://t.co/8kZQzEbdsp

#4 - Tennessee Titans

Will the Tennessee Titans miss the playoffs again in 2022?

The Tennessee Titans ruled the AFC South for a number of years before 2022, with Derrick Henry single-handidly winning the team games.

However, last season, the Jacksonville Jaguars rose and won a poor division, knocking the Titans out of playoff contention right at the end of the season.

Tennessee rolled the dice by drafting Malik Willis in 2022 to compete with Ryan Tannehill, and both saw time as Tannehill struggled with injuries all season.

The Titans again drafted a QB high up in 2023, selecting Will Levis with the 33rd overall pick. This uncertainty at QB likely means the Titans are in rebuild mode, and will not seriously challenge for a playoff spot this campaign.

5 NFL teams who are long shots for making the 2023 playoffs

#3 - New England Patriots

Will the New England Patriots make the playoffs?

The New England Patriots may have the best coach ever in Bill Belichick, but it's likely they'll miss out on the playoffs in 2023. The Patriots missed out in 2022, as they won just two of their final seven games to finish 8-9.

As well as mediocre QB play from Mac Jones, they don't have many offensive weapons, which is vital in today's NFL.

The AFC East also got a lot tougher this offseason, with Aaron Rodgers moving to the New York Jets. The Bills and Dolphins made the playoffs in 2022, so this division should be electric in 2023, outside of the Patriots.

#2 - Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders Introduce Jimmy Garoppolo

The Raiders missed out on the playoffs in Derek Carr's final season with the team in 2022, winning just six games, ending 6-11.

Carr teaming up with former college teammate Davante Adams was supposed to make the Raiders contenders but they were anything but, with RB Josh Jacobs a rare highlight in a disappointing season.

In the offseason, the team moved on from Carr and replaced him with former 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo is familiar with the system head coach Josh McDaniels runs, with the pair working together for the New England Patriots.

However, Garoppolo has long been a health risk, playing more than 15 games just twice in his career. The Raiders signed him a three-year $67.5 million contract, which is extortionate if he can't stay on the field.

#1 - Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is carted off the field

May NFL fans and analysts are already predicting the Arizona Cardinals to be the worst team in football in 2023, tanking for the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Starting QB Kyler Murray is out until at least October as he recovers from an ACL tear suffered last season. Star WR DeAndre Hopkins first demanded a trade and was then cut by the team.

The Cardinals are clearly in a rebuilding mode, and have Colt McCoy running things at quarterback for half the year. There's no chance this team makes the postseason.

Poll : 0 votes