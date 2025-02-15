5 NFL trades that could change the game in 2025 ft. Maxx Crosby to the Packers, and more

Nailing trades is a great way to rebuild a franchise. Elite players swap teams every offseason, and this season won't be any different.

With that in mind, let's examine five NFL trades that could alter the game in 2025.

Five NFL trades that could change the game in 2025

5. Cooper Kupp to the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs were on the cusp of history in Super Bowl LIX. They had the chance to become the first team in modern NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls. However, the Philadelphia Eagles were too good and handily dispatched Andy Reid's side.

One reason the Chiefs lost in Super Bowl LIX was the lack of an experienced Super Bowl-winning wide receiver. Because for all of DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown's talents, they had never appeared in a Super Bowl.

This flaw could be sorted if the Kansas City Chiefs land Cooper Kupp via trade. The former Super Bowl MVP is currently on the trade market following a mixed 2024 season with the Los Angeles Rams. A move to the Chiefs could be the second wind his career needs to win a second Super Bowl ring.

4. DK Metcalf to the Los Angeles Chargers

DK Metcalf has spent his entire career with the Seattle Seahawks and has been a solid operator. However, the team's constant failure to make deep postseason runs means that Metcalf has never come close to a Super Bowl win.

The Los Angeles Chargers are in a new era with serial winner Jim Harbaugh as head coach. However, despite Harbaugh's brilliance as an offensive mind, he couldn't guide the Chargers to a deep postseason run partially due to limited options at wide receiver.

Hence, a Metcalf trade could do wonders for both parties. Metcalf could change scenery, while Harbaugh could snag a former Pro Bowler capable of performing when the lights shine brightest.

3. Matthew Stafford to the New York Jets

Matthew Stafford was a fringe top 10 quarterback during his time with the Detroit Lions. He was excellent in bits, but he couldn't showcase his full array of gifts until his move to the Los Angeles Rams, which eventually resulted in a Super Bowl win.

The New York Jets haven't reached the playoffs in 14 seasons and just recently told Aaron Rodgers that his services won't be needed anymore. Yet, they have elite offensive and defensive players plus an elite defensive-minded head coach in Aaron Glenn.

The Jets trading for Matthew Stafford could be a masterstroke for the rebuild. Stafford is an experienced hand with a proven track record of making wide receivers play to the best of their abilities. Plus, his addition could convince Garrett Wilson to run it back in New York.

2. George Pickens to the Washington Commanders

George Pickens is a bona fide talent and a player capable of giving you 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns every other season. However, his temper tantrums are a thing of concern for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Washington Commanders are a team on the rise. They are fresh off a fairytale run to the NFC championship game. Unfortunately, they lost to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.

A move to the Commanders to play with Jayden Daniels could be a solid one for Pickens' career; a player with his talents should be a perennial Super Bowl contender.

As for the Commanders, landing Pickens in a trade would be awesome for their present and future. They'll get a potential perennial Pro Bowler and the long-term replacement for star wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

1. Maxx Crosby to the Green Bay Packers

Maxx Crosby has spent his entire career with the Raiders. However, for the first time, trade rumors seem to surround the four-time Pro Bowler.

The Green Bay Packers are a perennial playoff contender, but their young team lacks a proven pass rusher and a star player at the position capable of striking fear into the hearts of opposing quarterbacks.

Hence, Crosby joining the Packers seems perfect for both parties. The star edge rusher will join a contender, while the Packers will snag an all-world edge rusher capable of putting pressure on their opponent's best player.

