5 players Bills should target in 2025 NFL Draft feat. Travis Hunter

The Bills have been there or thereabouts for the last five years but have fallen short of winning a Super Bowl. Last year's MVP performance by Josh Allen proved to be in vain as lapses in critical moments cost Buffalo a trip to the championship game.

Ad

They need cornerbacks, defensive tackles, and linebackers, suggesting wholesale changes in that unit might be forthcoming if they can get the right personnel. On the offensive side of the ball, a wide receiver might be welcome too as it might not be sustainable to expect the same level from Josh Allen all time. Here are our top five targets for the Bills

Buffalo Bills top 5 targets in 2025 NFL Draft

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#5 - Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

Ad

Trending

Maxwell Hairston should be someone who could be available towards the end of the first round and he should be a priority for the Bills if cornerback first is the route they are going. He is elite in zone coverage, plays with a swagger that makes him a natural leader and has soft hands that convert deflections into interceptions. He had five picks and eight forced incompletions in 2023 and could slot directly into the team.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

#4 - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

If a wide receiver is the priority, Emeka Egbuka could be an option to consider. Due to Josh Allen's brilliance, we tend to forget that the Bills had to bring in Amari Cooper midseason and their other primary receivers were Keon Coleman and Khalil Shakir. While they are fine players, the room might need some additions.

Emeka Egbuka finished with 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns last year. He is an elite runner and has safe hands. He could be what tips the Bills over the hump offensively as they chase a Super Bowl.

Ad

#3 - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

Another option for the Bills might be to work on their defensive line. Derrick Harmon out of Oregon might be a solution to pursue. He is 6'4" and 313 lbs and packs a punch. He is excellent as a blocker, can pursue in space, has great upper body strength, and great football intelligence.

He needs to refine his tackling technique a bit more and also work on his over-aggressiveness, which sometimes leads to a loss of containment pressure. A coach like Sean McDermott might be ideal for him to work with.

Ad

#2 - Abdul Carter, DE, Penn State

All the above targets are based on the assumption that Buffalo will be selecting at the 30th spot as they are currently scheduled to. However, should they wish to trade up with some picks-needy teams like the Vikings, there are other options to choose from.

On the defensive side of the ball, Abdul Carter makes perfect sense. He is the best pass-rusher in this draft and Sean McDermott could look at him and decide that he will build the defense around him and let Josh Allen take care of the offense.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#1 - Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

Travis Hunter might be the ultimate get for Buffalo. He can play both sides of the ball. One could use him as a wide receiver in most games to satisfy the need for another extra weapon on the offense but the the Bills could find usage on the other side of the ball if they need to from time to time.

Given that they are so close to the top and just need some impact players to help them reach the Super Bowl, he could be an asset to have. It will be up to the management to decide if going all in for him now and giving up future selections can get them to a championship is worth it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.