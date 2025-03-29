5 players Chiefs should target in 2025 NFL Draft feat. Matthew Golden

Last season, the Kansas City Chiefs stood on the doorstep of history but were swatted away with authority. They were one win away from becoming the first team to three-peat as Super Bowl champions, but the Philadelphia Eagles had other ideas, as they stomped them 40-22 to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

The game exposed several of the Chiefs' frailties that were masked by excellent coaching and elite performances on the field from their stars. Kansas City was expected to attack and address those issues in free agency, but the front office has largely been quiet and hasn't acquired any star players.

The Chiefs seemingly are banking on the draft to fill the holes on the roster. However, they'll pick 31st, meaning they'll miss out on most of the best players. Fortunately, there are several potential stars in their positions of need in the 2025 NFL draft class. Here are a few they could target:

NFL Draft 2025: 5 potential targets for Chiefs

1) Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

OT Josh Simmons - Source: Imagn

The Chiefs' biggest area of concern is the offensive line. The Eagles pressured quarterback Patrick Mahomes 16 times and finished with six sacks in the Super Bowl. Astonishingly, Philadelphia did not blitz once throughout the game, highlighting how poorly Kansas City's offensive line fared.

Ohio State Buckeyes tackle Josh Simmons could be atop the Chiefs' wishlist. The 6-foot-5, 317-pound lineman is ranked fourth among linemen. He likely would have been higher had he not suffered a torn patellar tendon back in October. Kansas City signed Jaylon Moore to fill in at left tackle but could add Simmons and let the two compete for the responsibility of protecting Mahomes' blindside.

2) Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

OG Tyler Booker - Source: Imagn

If Moore's addition and Simmons' injury history dissuade the Chiefs from drafting the Ohio State star, they could look to fill the spot vacated by Joe Thuney's departure with the addition of Alabama Crimson Tide star Tyler Booker.

Booker started 27 games at left guard and one at left tackle for his alma mater. He's ranked no lower than third on any interior offensive linemen rankings and many believe he could be the first guard taken off the board. Kansas City could have to trade up to land the lineman.

3) Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

DT Walter Nolen - Source: Imagn

If neither of the linemen entices the Chiefs, they could look to fortify the defense with the addition of Ole Miss Rebels defensive tackle Walter Nolen. The 21-year-old was a menace in his final year in college football. He finished the year with two fumble recoveries, three pass deflections, 6.5 sacks, 14 tackles for losses, and 48 combined tackles.

His ability to disrupt the ground game is unlike any other tackle in the draft class. Pairing him with Chris Jones and George Karlaftis could allow him to get one-on-one matchups, which he could easily beat and get to the quarterback. If he's still on the draft board when Kansas City is on the clock, they'll find it difficult to turn down the opportunity to land him.

4) James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee

EDGE- James Pearce Jr. - Source: Imagn

Another pass rusher that the Chiefs could target is former Tennessee Volunteers star James Pearce Jr. The 21-year-old had a stellar sophomore season, recording a Southeastern Conference-leading 10 sacks, and two forced fumbles. He was projected to lead the nation in sacks in 2024, but teams drew up gameplans to limit his impact and it worked.

He finished the year with 7.5 sacks and one forced fumble, tanking his draft stock. However, playing alongside Jones and Karlaftis in a Steve Spagnuolo-led defense could bring the best out of Pearce.

5) Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

WR Matthew Golden - Source: Imagn

In the offseason, the Chiefs handed new contracts to Hollywood Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster to fortify their wide receiver room, which already had Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice. However, none of the four had an impactful year in 2024. Kansas City's offense looked sluggish and lacked any explosiveness, which has been the case over the past two seasons.

They could choose to address that issue with the addition of wide receiver Matthew Golden. The Texas Longhorns star had an incredible final year in college football, amassing 987 receiving yards, one fewer than the previous two years combined, and nine touchdowns. He averaged 17 yards per reception, showcasing his ability to stretch the field.

The 21-year-old turned heads at the 2025 NFL Combined with his astonishing 40-yard dash time of 4.29, the same as what Tyreek Hill managed at West Alabama's Pro Day in 2016. The star's breathtaking speed prompted Kansas City to pick him. Perhaps history could repeat itself with Golden.

