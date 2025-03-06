5 players Cleveland Browns should target in 2025 NFL Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns have some serious work to do during the 2025 NFL free agency period following their massively disappointing 3-14 record last season. The good news is that they are projected to have more than $42 million in available cap space, the second-most of any team, according to Spotrac.

Here are five players they should target to help them bounce back.

Cleveland Browns' targets in 2025 NFL free agency

Deshaun Watson

#1 - Kirk Cousins

The Atlanta Falcons are expected to release Kirk Cousins during the 2025 NFL offseason after naming Michael Penix Jr. their starting quarterback. The Cleveland Browns make sense as a logical landing spot with Deshaun Watson likely out for the season with an injury.

Cousins also has a history with head coach Kevin Stefanski when both were with the Minnesota Vikings, so a reunion is surely possible this year.

#2 - Ronnie Stanley

Ronnie Stanley is arguably the best available offensive lineman in 2025 NFL free agency. The former Baltimore Ravens tackle has proven to be reliable during his career and makes sense as a target for the Browns.

Jedrick Wills has suffered major injuries in each of the past two seasons and is a free agent this year, so they could benefit by upgrading to Stanley.

#3 - J.K. Dobbins

Nick Chubb and D'Onta Foreman are both without a contract entering the 2025 NFL free agency period. This leaves just Jerome Ford locked into their backfield, so they will need to address the position during the offseason.

J.K. Dobbins continues to show his massive upside, despite a deeply concerning injury history, so he can potentially give their offense a much-needed boost in talent.

#4 - Josh Sweat

Myles Garrett announced his wishes to be traded during the 2025 NFL offseason. If the Browns do in fact send him to a different team, they will have a major need to bring in a new edge rusher.

Garrett is nearly impossible to replace considering he has been one of the best overall defensive players in the entire NFL, but adding Josh Sweat gives them a high-upside option going forward.

#5 - Diontae Johnson

The Cleveland Browns are in need of an upgarde to their wide receivers, especially with Elijah Moore a pending free agent. Diontae Johnson is an interesting target this year after his strange season.

He got off to a strong start with the Carolina Panthers before failing to make an impact for the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans. He is a bounceback candidate in the right situation this year.

