5 players Cowboys should pursue in free agency feat. Derrick Henry

The Dallas Cowboys had a shocking loss in the postseason. After a brilliant division title resulted in a 48-32 home loss to the seven seed, they're left with far more questions than answers. They seem intent to run it back with Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott, so the questions now shift. Who do they need to go after to give those two the best shot at winning together?

Who should the Cowboys go after in free agency?

5) Adoree Jackson

Should the Cowboys sign Adoree Jackson?

The Cowboys cornerbacks were great all season until they weren't. They got completely shredded by the Green Bay Packers, so it's not as set a position as it might have been thought. Stephon Gilmore is older and while the duo of a healthy Trevon Diggs and Daron Bland is arguably very great, Adoree Jackson provides depth and youth where Gilmore didn't.

4) Chris Jones

The Cowboys should go after Chris Jones

The decision to draft Mazi Smith to fill the defensive tackle position did not go very well. He was relatively unimpactful this season, so bringing in Chris Jones from the Kansas City Chiefs would do two things. First, it would provide them with an elite interior presence since there are very few interior defensive linemen better. Second, it would give a massive mentorship boost to Smith, who will potentially be in Dallas long after Jones is.

3) Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry makes a lot of sense for Dallas. They have a strong offensive line, and it became clear that their running game needs a workhorse for Tony Pollard to play off of. Henry can play the Ezekiel Elliott role to perfection and allow them to have a diverse and talented backfield once again. Their offense will be much better for it.

2) Mike Evans

The Dallas Cowboys went the veteran wide receiver for their WR2 role route last year and it had middling results. Brandin Cooks was ineffective for a lot of the year. Evans is also older, but he's far more reliable and less injury prone. This would give the Cowboys one of the best wide receiver rooms in the entire NFL.

1) Tyron Smith

The Cowboys need to bring Tyron Smith back

The best free agent that the Cowboys need to get is one they already have. Tyron Smith has been a top left tackle in this league for some time now. He's been the protector of Cowboys QBs and he's done it pretty well. If he were to leave in free agency, it would leave a hole that's difficult to fill, so he should be a player they make sure signs a contract.