5 players the Eagles should pursue in free agency feat. Stephon Gilmore

The Philadelphia Eagles were the toast of the NFL, sitting at 10-1 after 11 weeks before an almighty collapse saw them finish the season 11-6 and in serious need of an overhaul.

Several coaching moves have been made this offseason as Kellen Moore was named the offensive coordinator and Vic Fangio the defensive coordinator.

But what about player personnel? The Eagles were thought to have one of the best rosters in football after 11 weeks this season before things went south.

Having $20 million in cap space means there is room for some moves, but which ones and where? Here are five players the Eagles could target in free agency.

Who should the Eagles go after in free agency?

# 5 - Stephon Gilmore

The Eagles' secondary regularly got gashed in the second half of the season. On the other hand, we saw that despite his age, Gilmore still could play at a high level.

Whether or not Philadelphia would want an aging corner is unknown, but he could be seen as a cheap and effective option, provided the Dallas Cowboys don't bring him back.

# 4 - Brian Burns

A little bit different one, but given how Philadelphia's pass rush seemingly went missing this season after destroying quarterbacks for fun in 2022, could Burns finally get out of Carolina?

He wouldn't be cheap by any means, but we know that Howie Roseman likes to make a splash or two, and getting Burns would certainly qualify, although it would require some salary cap massaging elsewhere.

# 3 - Antoine Winfield Jr.

The Philadelphia secondary was easily beaten this season and the safety play left a lot to be desired.

Getting Winfield Jr. from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would be a superb move for Roseman and would instantly upgrade the unit. Again, he wouldn't be cheap after another superb season, but he would be a great fit for the Eagles.

# 2 - Jaylon Johnson

Another defender, but that was Philadelphia's biggest weakness this season, as down the stretch, teams could walk up and down the field, particularly through the air.

Adding Johnson, who can lock down an offensive weapon as well as anyone, could be just what the doctor ordered for Vic Fangio and the defense. Again, he wouldn't be cheap but Johnson would strengthen an area of need.

# 1 - Patrick Queen

This one is unlikely given the salary Queen would command, but Philadelphia's linebacking core was pedestrian at best this season, and adding potentially the best linebacker in football could rectify that.

Queen was superb for the Baltimore Ravens and Howie Roseman making a move like this to shore up the defense is right up his alley.

Still young and with talent to burn, signing Queen would be a blockbuster move.