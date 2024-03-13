5 players who played for both Packers and Vikings feat. Brett Favre

The Green Bay Packers-Minnesota Vikings rivalry is one of the most storied and heated in NFL history.

With both teams being situated in the Great Lakes region, it was only natural for these two teams to develop enmity toward each other. And even with the former winning four Super Bowls and the latter winning none in their respective existences, it remains as exciting as ever.

There have been many players who donned both jerseys during their careers, and Aaron Jones is the latest to do so. A day after being ditched by the Packers, he joined the Vikings on a one-year contract, becoming their new lead rusher after the underperformance of Alexander Mattison.

The question now is, how will he fare when compared to the following names?

5 players to play for both Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings

#5) Jan Stenerud

Jan Stenerud spent his last six seasons in the Great Lakes region

Jan Stenerud is considered one of the greatest kickers in NFL history. He played an important role in the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl V victory against the Minnesota Vikings and was the first in his position to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

After departing the Chiefs in 1980, he spent four seasons in Wisconsin, kicking for the Green Bay Packers during their lean era. Stenerud concluded his career with, interestingly enough, the Vikings, where he earned his fourth and final Pro Bowl selection.

#4) Greg Jennings

Greg Jennings served as a bridge between the Packers' Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers eras

Greg Jennings was one of Brett Favre's favorite targets during the latter's final years in Green Bay. As a sophomore, he helped Green Bay dominate the division and make it to the NFC Championship Game, where they would go on to lose to the New York Giants.

That would be Favre's last as a Packer, but Jennings stayed on for the Aaron Rodgers era, winning Super Bowl XLV with him at the end of the 2010-11 season. In 2013, he joined the Vikings on a five-year contract, but was ditched after just two. He would retire after a brief stint with the Miami Dolphins soon after.

#3) Darren Sharper

Darren Sharper is one of the most controversial figures in NFL history

Sexual misconduct convictions aside, Darren Sharper is considered one of the greatest safeties in NFL history.

Initially beginning his career with the Green Bay Packers, he immediately made an impact as a rookie, helping the team reach Super Bowl XXXII. But they would be upset by the Denver Broncos. Overall, he lasted eight seasons in green and gold before being ditched in 2005 for declining a pay cut.

He would soon join the Minnesota Vikings on a four-year contract, but would not reach the playoffs with them until its end. In 2009, Sharper joined the New Orleans Saints and helped them defeat his former team in the NFC Championship Game, before winning Super Bowl XLIII.

#2) Za'Darius Smith

Za'Darius Smith broke out as a Packer

Za'Darius Smith began his career with the Baltimore Ravens, developing into a capable contributor off the bench. By the last year of his rookie contract, he had started half of all regular-season games.

He parlayed that emergence into a four-year contract with the Packers, where he would break out as a two-time Pro Bowler. After being released in 2022, he moved to Minnesota, where he would help them clinch the NFC North and make another Pro Bowl.

#1) Brett Favre

Brett Favre is one of the greatest players in history, and he played on both sides of the Green Bay-Minnesota rivalry

Of course, this list would have no worth without Brett Favre himself.

Initially drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in 1991, he struggled mightily before being sent to Green Bay via trade. The rest explains itself: as a Packer, Favre won a Super Bowl title and emerged as one of the most popular players in the league.

After a brief sojourn with retirement, then the New York Jets, then retirement again, he made headlines in 2009 by joining the Minnesota Vikings – his old team's hated archnemesis. He had one of his greatest performances at 40 years old, helping the team reach the NFC Championship Game, before (finally) retiring in 2011.