5 players Raiders should target in 2025 NFL Draft feat. Ashton Jeanty

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to start a new era under veteran coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith. The silver and black have tried to be competitive again without success, but this year's NFL season presents a good opportunity to build a solid roster.

After a 4-13 record in 2024, with Gardner Minshew and Aiden O'Connell failing to establish themselves as the starting quarterback, the Raiders went out of their way and landed new pieces to bolster their ranks.

The upcoming NFL draft will present another opportunity for the AFC West franchise to improve the roster and there are five players they should at least consider targeting.

NFL Draft 2025: 5 potential targets for Raiders

1) Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Despite having a starting quarterback in Geno Smith, Las Vegas could still put their hands on a rookie to take over once Smith is gone. Shedeur Sanders has been linked with the Raiders since the end of his college career.

The catch here is that other teams with higher picks (Browns and Giants) have been mentioned as potential landing spots for the Colorado Buffaloes playmaker.

2) Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

In case Shedeur Sanders is off the board when the Raiders are on the clock at No. 6, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty would be a solid option.

After a remarkable 2024 season with the Broncos, Jeanty is considered the best running back of this class. The Raiders landed David Montgomery this offseason and a tandem with Jeanty would terrorize opposing defenses.

3) Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

This is one of the weakest links on this team's roster. After Davante Adams was traded to the Jets last season, they only had Jakobi Meyers as a dangerous wide receiver.

Isaiah Bond, who infamously vowed to break Xavier Worthy's 40-yard dash record, could be a terrific addition to Chiefs divisional rivals.

4) Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

Brock Bowers was Las Vegas' best pass-catcher in the 2024 season. However, adding another guy with potential to that room hasn't hurt anybody before.

Mason Taylor spent three years with the LSU Tigers, posting better numbers from freshman year to junior year. He's coming off a 55-reception, 546-yard season. This can be a fruitful decision for Las Vegas.

5) Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

Xavier Watts could be a valuable addition to the Raiders' secondary. The Notre Dame product improved his numbers from freshman year to his senior season, posting 15 tackles in 2021 and 83 in 2024.

He posted 13 interceptions in the last two years, as well as two forced fumbles. Watts left college as a two-time All-American safety, which should draw attention from the black and silver's decision-makers.

