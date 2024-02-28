5 QBs with the most full guarantees in the NFL ft. Deshaun Watson's $138,000,000

It makes sense that the market for quarterbacks in the NFL has increased over the past few years. Being a quarterback is one of the hardest positions in the NFL, and no team wants to depend on an inconsistent passer.

While it used to be uncommon, starting quarterbacks typically receive contracts worth over $100 million from NFL teams. That's because no one wants to lose a quarterback of the highest caliber.

There are no indications that the market for NFL quarterbacks is going to go down any time soon either. Who is the quarterback that earns the highest guaranteed money in the NFL, and who else makes up the top-five?

Quarterbacks earning the most full guaranteed money in the NFL

1] Deshaun Watson, $138M

No NFL quarterback earns more guaranteed money than Deshaun Watson. The former Houston Texans QB and the Cleveland Browns agreed a guaranteed $230 million, five-year contract in 2022. A no-trade clause that lasts the duration of the contract was also included, along with a $44.965 million signing bonus.

The Browns owe Watson $138 million over the course of the next three seasons, guaranteed, after Watson has served the first two years of his contract.

With six games played in 2022, Watson's first season under contract saw him play only a few games. He missed the first 11 games of that season due to a suspension. Later in the season, he sustained a shoulder injury, which meant he played his last game of the season in November.

The 28-year-old quarterback ended the 2023 regular season with a 5-1 record, 1,115 yards of throwing, seven touchdowns and four interceptions. Moreover, he gained 142 yards and one touchdown on 26 carries as a rusher. However, in Week 10, he had another injury to his right shoulder, which ended his season.

2] Justin Herbert, $116.6M

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers reached an agreement to a five-year, $262.5 million extension before the 2023 season. There's a $218.7 million guarantee on that total. Herbert's agreement also includes a no-trade provision and injury guarantees for $193.7 million.

According to Spotrac, Herbert has $116.6 million in guaranteed income left on his contract.

The Chargers selected Herbert, 26, with the sixth overall selection in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He has passed for 17,223 yards and 114 touchdowns with 42 interceptions in four seasons in the league. He has also amassed 911 yards and 11 touchdowns via rushes.

3] Joe Burrow, $100.95M

The Cincinnati Bengals signed Joe Burrow to an extension in 2023. The $219.01 million guaranteed in the five-year, $275 million agreement is the second-highest amount for guarantees in NFL history.

Most notably, Burrow agreed a three-year fully guaranteed $146.51 million at signing. Spotrac estimates that he will receive guaranteed income of $65.7 million through 2024, and an additional $35.25 million through 2025, for a total estimated income of $100.95 million.

Burrow's hefty contract wasn't unexpected, considering how much the Bengals have changed under his reign in just four seasons.

Cincy was the worst club in the NFL the year before he was drafted. They only managed two victories at the end of the 2019 season, tying for the lowest total in club history.

At that point, Burrow had guided LSU to a national championship and won the Heisman Trophy, putting the Bengals in the perfect spot to choose him as the No. 1 overall pick.

Following an ACL and MCL injury, which ended the first season of his career, Burrow recovered in 2021 to help the Bengals win their first postseason game in thirty years. The team also made it to the Super Bowl that year, for the first time in 32 years.

4] Jalen Hurts, $85.7M

The $255 million contract extension Jalen Hurts signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in April 2023 contained a fully guaranteed $110 million at the time of signing and $126.5 million by March 2024.

Spotrac reports that Hurts has $85.696 million in guaranteed funds remaining through 2026.

Hurts, who was selected with the 53rd overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, started four games in 2020 before taking over as the full-time starter the next season.

Hurts had a tremendous career breakthrough in 2022, leading the Eagles to the Super Bowl and placing second in the MVP voting. He had one of his best games in his career in Super Bowl LVII, amassing 374 total yards and four touchdowns in a 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

5] Patrick Mahomes, $76.85M

Patrick Mahomes created history in 2020 by agreeing to a 10-year, $450 million contract, which at the time was the biggest in the history of the NFL in terms of overall value.

Later, Mahomes committed to a revised contract with Kansas City that created history once more in September 2023. He's reportedly guaranteed $210.6 million under a reworked contract through the 2026 campaign, setting an NFL record for monetary earnings over a four-year period.

According to Spotrac, Mahomes is expected to make $76.85 million in guaranteed income until 2025. The three-time Super Bowl winner's revised contract matches the general consensus that he's the best active player in the NFL.

Mahomes has won three Super Bowl rings (2020, 2023 and 2024) since he was chosen by the Chiefs in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He was named Super Bowl MVP in all three championship games and has also been named the league MVP twice.