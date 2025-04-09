5 QBs with most passing yards in free agency available ahead of 2025 NFL Draft feat. Aaron Rodgers and more

The quarterback position is arguably the most important in the NFL. A top-notch QB is a must for teams with genuine postseason aspirations. Hence, while most franchises have their QB for next season, there are still a handful of solid signal callers on the market.

With that in mind, let's examine the five quarterbacks with the most passing yards still searching for a landing spot.

Five QBs with the most passing yards in free agency available ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft

5. Teddy Bridgewater - 15,120 passing yards

Teddy Bridgewater had a rollercoaster year in the just-concluded 2024/25 season. The one-time Pro Bowler coached his Alma Mater, Miami Northwestern (FL) High School, to a title before ending the year as a backup option for the Detroit Lions.

For his professional football career, Bridgewater has amassed over 15,000 passing yards. He could be a good backup option for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

4. Carson Wentz - 22,410 passing yards

Carson Wentz has gone from Super Bowl winner to perennial postseason-contending backup. Wentz's most recent season was spent as Patrick Mahomes' backup on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The former MVP frontrunner has surpassed the 22,000 passing yards mark in his career. It's a minor surprise that he's still available as a free agent, considering how many teams could use his skill set in a backup style role.

3. Ryan Tannehill - 34,881 passing yards

Ryan Tannehill spent the entire 2024 season unsigned. The former Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans quarterback wasn't on any active roster last season.

It's a mild surprise considering that Tannehill has over 34,000 passing yards, a Comeback Player of the Year Award, and was named to the Pro Bowl a couple of seasons ago. Tannehill remains a free agent, but will likely call it a career if he's not signed for the entirety of the upcoming season.

2. Joe Flacco - 45,697 passing yards

Joe Flacco is one campaign removed from winning the league's Comeback Player of the Year Award. However, the one-time Super Bowl winner had a season to forget with the Indianapolis Colts in 2024.

Flacco's regression from last season is likely a factor in his remaining a free agent so close to the draft. However, the journeyman quarterback is likely on a roster before the start of the 2025 regular season.

1. Aaron Rodgers - 62,952 passing yards

Aaron Rodgers is probably the only player on this list who'll be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That's how special the perennial Pro Bowler is.

Rodgers has amassed 62,952 passing yards in his career, and he's arguably the most accurate passer of his generation. The one-time Super Bowl winner will likely find a new team before the 2025 draft. However, if not, there's a solid chance that he'll opt to retire from professional football.

