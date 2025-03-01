5 QBs Tom Brady's Raiders should target for 2025 NFL season feat. Russell Wilson 

Tom Brady and the Las Vegas Raiders are heading into the offseason with a renewed spirit. After a disappointing 2024 season, where they finished 4-13, the team is looking to bounce back, and the seven-time Super Bowl champion is leading the charge.

The team has already made big moves, replacing head coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco with veteran Pete Carroll and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers executive John Spytek. The team's next priority is finding a quarterback to lead the offense, and they can go in a few directions to address that issue.

The Raiders can either draft a signal-caller or use their $97 million to woo one of the veterans available as a free agent. It's unclear which path they intend to take, but there are a few options that Brady and the franchise's think tank will undoubtedly consider.

Best QB option for the Raiders

#1. Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson - Source: Imagn

After two difficult seasons with the Denver Broncos, Russell Wilson enjoyed a bounce-back year with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024. In 11 games, he threw for 2,482 passing yards and 16 touchdowns with five interceptions and rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

The 10-time Pro Bowler is a free agent but is keen on returning to Pittsburgh in 2025. However, if that doesn't materialize, a reunion with his former head coach, Pete Carroll, could entice Wilson.

#2. Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers - Source: Imagn

After a disastrous two-year spell together, Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets parted ways, allowing the quarterback to handpick his landing spot for the first time in his Hall-of-Fame career. The 41-year-old is reportedly determined to show he can still play at an elite level, but not many teams will afford him that opportunity.

However, nobody can relate to his desire to have a career renaissance in his 40s better than Tom Brady, who left the New England Patriots in 2020 after an underwhelming season, joined the Buccaneers, and led them to a Super Bowl win. He could be tempted to give Rodgers the chance he's desperately seeking.

#3. Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold - Source: Imagn

Sam Darnold is the most likely candidate to become the Raiders' new starting signal-caller. He'll turn 28 in July and, unlike Wilson and Rodgers, can be the solution to the team's quarterback conundrum for several years. He's coming off a stellar season with the Minnesota Vikings, where he threw for 4,319 passing yards and 35 touchdowns with 12 interceptions.

He is seeking a massive contract, and the Vikings have yet to decide whether to retain him or trust J.J. McCarthy to lead the offense. The Raiders can decide their hands by offering Darnold the deal he desires.

#4. Cam Ward

Cam Ward - Source: Imagn

The Raiders hold the sixth pick in the 2025 NFL draft and likely won't get the chance to pick Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, the best quarterback prospects in the class. However, they could trade their way up to the top spot as the Tennessee Titans reportedly aren't looking to pick either of the two signal-callers.

Moving up five spots would cost a fortune in assets, but it could be worth it as they'd retain most of their massive cap space and build an impeccable roster around Ward, who'll likely be the Raiders' choice if they decide to pull the trigger on the trade with the Titans.

#5. Justin Fields

Justin Fields - Source: Imagn

Justin Fields is a low-risk, high-reward option that the Raiders could explore as a stop-gap option to their quarterback conundrum. The former first-round pick started six games for the Steelers in 2024 and threw for 1,106 yards and five touchdowns with only one interception. He also rushed for 231 yards and five touchdowns.

Signing Fields on a short-term 'prove it' deal could be a viable option for Las Vegas. They can also add a veteran like Taylor Heinicke or Brady's former teammate Jacoby Brissett to the roster to give themselves a security blanket if the former Steelers quarterback fails to live up to expectations.

Which quarterback do you think the Las Vegas Raiders should target for the 2025 NFL season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

