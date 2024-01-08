5 surprising teams that missed out on making the 2024 NFL playoffs feat. Jacksonville Jaguars

The 2024 NFL playoffs are set with a host of teams, including the Jacksonville Jaguars, missing out on a spot in the postseason. After having it within their grasp, the Jaguars let it slip through their fingers in Week 18.

But the Jaguars aren't the only surprising team to miss the playoffs this season. With only 14 out of 32 NFL teams able to punch their ticket to the postseason, over half have missed out.

But who is the most surprising? Let's take a look at the top five.

5 surprising teams that missed out on making the 2024 NFL playoffs

#5. Cincinnati Bengals

Now, this is due to the Joe Burrow injury, but let's not forget, the Bengals were 5-5 with Burrow starting this season before injury ended his year.

The Bengals were most fans' lock to make the playoffs, and while they finished with a 9-8 record, which is a plus without Burrow, had someone said prior to Week 1 that Cincinnati would miss the playoffs, you would have laughed at them.

Burrow's injury is the main reason the Bengals failed to make the playoffs this season.

#4. Denver Broncos

When Sean Payton was hired as head coach, many penciled in the Broncos for a playoff spot. But after starting 1-5, it was an uphill battle.

Russell Wilson played, statistically, one of his better seasons as he managed to rattle off five straight wins before his injury guarantees in his contract caused a big problem for Denver.

While this might not be surprising to many, most thought the pairing of Wilson and Payton would lead Denver to the postseason.

#3. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers will always be "Chargering," won't they? With Kellen Moore as the new offensive wizard to be paired with Justin Herbert, Los Angeles was expected to finally get things going in the right direction.

But a 5-8 record with Herbert starting prior to his season-ending injury had the Chargers in all sorts of trouble, and as such, Brandon Staley lost his job.

The Chargers were expected to make the playoffs and failed...again.

#2. Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks were the masters of their own downfall. Sitting at 6-3, the Seahawks' spot in the playoffs looked all but certain.

But, a four-game losing streak meant Pete Carroll's team had to win its last two games to punch their ticket. But a loss to Pittsburgh and other results going against them in Week 18 meant they missed out.

Some had them as Super Bowl dark horses in the offseason, yet they missed the playoffs entirely.

#1. Jacksonville Jaguars

After Week 12, the Jaguars were sitting pretty at 8-3 and Trevor Lawrence was getting all the plaudits, but then the collapse happened.

The Jaguars then lost five out of their last six, crashing and burning spectacularly.

Needing a win against the Titans in Week 18 to book their spot in the playoffs, the Jaguars couldn't get it done and after last year's success, missing out is the biggest surprise of the season.