5 surprising teams that could pick quarterback in 2024 NFL Draft feat. Jerry Jones' Cowboys

The 2024 NFL Draft is nearly here and we know how the top three teams will pick. The Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, and New England Patriots need a new quarterback before others get on the board. But it does not mean that they will be the only ones looking at a signal-caller. Here are some less obvious candidates who can pick a quarterback in this year's draft.

Teams that might draft a QB in the 2024 NFL Draft

#5 - Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams v Dallas Cowboys

Remember when the Green Bay Packers selected Jordan Love in the first round instead of giving Aaron Rodgers a new weapon? It has since worked out well for them. And the Rams could take a feather from their playbook.

They know that Matthew Stafford is coming to the end of his career in the NFL. Stetson Bennett, the GOAT he might be in Georgia, has not really impressed behind him.

A quarterback like J.J. McCarthy, if he is still available might be something to go for. If they can get a top quarterback and get him to sit behind Stafford for a couple of years to learn, they could be set for the next decade.

#4 - Arizona Cardinals

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams

The Cardinals have the fourth pick in this year's draft. They are widely expected to take a wide receiver. But they could easily decide that they want to get another quarterback if they want to move on from Kyler Murray.

The Arizona player is coming back from an injury. The team had concerns around his work ethic even before now when they reportedly inserted a film-study clause into his contract. They know that there are teams like the Minnesota Vikings, who need a quarterback but are not high enough in the draft.

Instead of dealing with such teams merely through draft picks, they could decide to send Kyler Murray over, draft a new quarterback, and start anew. It could be a win-win situation as a better team will get an NFL-ready quarterback and the Cardinals will be able to build on a rookie quarterback and his contract again.

#3 - Seattle Seahawks

Denver Broncos v Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson's struggles with the Denver Broncos have been well documented but ever since his departure, things have not gone swimmingly for the Seahawks either. It culminated in them moving from Pete Carroll and a new era begins in Seattle now.

They could decide that as good as Geno Smith has been, he has not been elite and they need to get another quarterback for the future if they need to compete again. They could be one of those who look to move up in the draft and get someone like Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye if they are falling in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Even someone like J.J. McCarthy or Bo Nix might not be a bad deal if they can sit behind Geno Smith and provide him with genuine competition.

#2 - Pittsburgh Steelers

Tennessee Titans v Pittsburgh Steelers

Talking about Russell Wilson, he is now with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has made all the right noise about wanting to stay there for years to come. They also have Justin Fields, who is expected to be the backup and in an ideal scenario, the future successor.

But the franchise has got both of them on the cheap and they do not have any commitment to either of them. They could look at the 2024 NFL Draft and fall in love with some of the quarterbacks on there. They could decide that Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are mere placeholders before they can find the next Ben Roethlisberger.

#1 - Dallas Cowboys

Las Vegas Raiders v Dallas Cowboys

If there is one team that has disappointed its fans in free agency, it is the Dallas Cowboys. After Jerry Jones' promise of going all-in, it looks anything but. They have let their quarterback, Dak Prescott, and head coach, Mike McCarthy, reach the final years of their contracts without hammering out an extension.

While some may agree that it is the right thing to do given their continuous failures in the postseason, backups like Trey Lance have not really convinced they can step up and deliver. That might convince Jerry Jones to go into the 2024 NFL Draft trying to find a valuable quarterback who can sit for a year behind Prescott and learn, before hopefully taking over in the future.