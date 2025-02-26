5 teams with worst training rooms feat. Kansas City Chiefs and more

The NFL Players Association issued its third consecutive "Team Report Cards" on Wednesday, grading teams based on a range of facilities and services to players. The report contained statistics regarding training room quality across several NFL franchises. Championship-level teams such as the Kansas City Chiefs scored in the bottom tier of training room quality per player surveys.

The report collected feedback from 1,695 players on league rosters in 2024, who graded everything from family treatment and food to training rooms and strength coaches.

5 teams with the worst training rooms including Kansas City Chiefs

Here are the five NFL teams that received the lowest training room grades in this year's NFLPA report:

#1 Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals received the league's poorest training room grade of D-, putting them at 32nd among 32 teams. Just 65% of players with the Cardinals said they had an adequate number of full-time trainers.

The same percentage of players said they had an adequate number of physical therapists (29th ranking). The hot tub area was considered inadequate by most players (67% satisfied, 28th ranking), while the cold tub area was rated worse (58% satisfied, 31st ranking).

#2 Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns did not do much better, landing a D+ grade and placing 31st overall. The Browns players claimed an understaffed training room, where 79% felt they were adequately staffed with trainers (27th ranking).

68% approved of physical therapists being available (28th ranking). Their hot tub area had the worst spot in the league with only 50% satisfaction among players. The Browns added two more staffers since the poll.

#3 New England Patriots

The New England Patriots received a C- grade and ranked 30th. In addition to personnel shortages (75% trainer satisfaction, 29th ranking). Patriots players identified specifically that the training room "lacks the breadth of equipment they expect of an NFL training room."

#4 Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs were also graded C- based on their in-game performance, ranking 29th overall. A mere 78% of Chiefs players believed they had sufficient trainer staff (28th rank), and physical therapist access only met 72% of players' needs (27th rank). The Chiefs did improve slightly from prior seasons, rising to 26th overall in the full team facility rankings, up from 31st in 2023 and 29th in 2022.

The Kansas City Chiefs made improvements in several areas as per the report. They enhanced family amenities with stadium daycare for day games. They added a full-time dietician, raising their nutritionist grade significantly from an F last year to an A- this year. Their training staff grade also improved from an F to a C.

#5 New York Jets

The New York Jets completed the bottom five with a C grade and a ranking of 28. Jets athletes indicated equivalent staffing shortages with 80% satisfaction among trainers (26th rank) and 75% satisfaction among physical therapists (24th rank). Hot and cold tub facilities also ranked in the bottom five at 26th for both.

