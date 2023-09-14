New Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield impressed many people in his debut with the Bucs.

He led his team to a road victory against the NFC North champions from a season ago, the Minnesota Vikings. Mayfield threw for two touchdowns, no interceptions, and 173 yards, but he did something more impressive on the field that didn't show up in the box score.

According to running back Rachaad White, Mayfield was able to read the Vikings' defense's signals:

"We're in there talking as an offense and he’s like, ‘I know all these signals. If they do this, they’re going into Cover-2. If they do this, they’re going into Cover-3.

"Every time I alert this and they do this signal, they’re dropping back to this.’ And I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s amazing.’ … I was just listening to him, and we were listening to him, and we just kind of understood."

Mayfield's football IQ helped him lead his team to one of the biggest upset victories in Week 1.

NFL fans react to Baker Mayfield's Week 1 outing

NFL fans were left impressed by Mayfield's ability to figure out the Vikings' defense.

Here's how some fans reacted on Twitter:

Could Baker Mayfield be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback of the future?

Baker Mayfield during Baltimore Ravens v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mayfield has now officially played for four NFL teams.

As the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Mayfield spent the first four seasons of his career with the Cleveland Browns. He was then traded to the Carolina Panthers before the start of the 2022-203 season after the team acquired Deshaun Watson via trade.

Mayfield started six games for Carolina going 1-5 as a starter before being released. He was picked up by the Los Angeles Rams after they dealt with late-season QB injuries but became a free agent this off-season.

The Buccaneers signed him as a result of Tom Brady retiring.

If Mayfield can continue to win games in Tampa, he could possibly remain their starter for the foreseeable future.

