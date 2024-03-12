Aaron Jones Landing Spots: Which teams should lock in on ex-Packers RB in free agency?

Aaron Jones has spent his entire career with the Green Bay Packers. The dynamic runner was one of Aaron Rodgers' most essential weapons during his tenure in Green Bay, and last season, he impressed with a new quarterback in Jordan Love.

However, following his refusal to take a pay cut ahead of the 2024 NFL season, Jones has been released by the only team he has played for in the NFL. Here's a closer look at five potential landing spots for the experienced running back.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 landing spots for Aaron Jones

Here are five franchises that could use Aaron Jones' talents:

#1. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams unearthed a diamond in the rough with Kyren Williams, who was one of their best offensive players last season. However, Williams led the NFL with 19.5 attempts per game last season, a potential recipe for future injury.

The Rams could reduce Williams' touches by adding experienced camper Aaron Jones. Jones could also serve as an auxiliary pass catcher, as he will be equipped to snag the ball if needed.

#2. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have lost Tony Pollard to the Tennessee Titans, leaving their patented run game with a large hole to fill. There have been rumors of Jerry Jones signing Derrick Henry, but those remain mere rumors.

Aaron Jones can step in and get the job done. The former Packers standout has experience playing in high-pressure situations. Furthermore, Jones played high school and college football in Texas, so this could be a homecoming.

#3. Baltimore Ravens

In the past few weeks, the Baltimore Ravens have been linked to almost every running back on the market. However, nearly every free agent running back has found a new home, leaving Jones and Henry as the last two elite players on the market.

Aaron Jones could be a plus on John Harbaugh's offense, and his combination with Lamar Jackson could be lethal. The Ravens might not be able to offer the most money, but they can entice Jones with a potential Super Bowl run.

Expand Tweet

#4. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans ended last season with the sixth-worst rushing success rate. That shows that they have some work to do in that department.

Jones could bring much-needed experience in that respect, with the former Packers' RB being a solid option. He could experience a career resurgence playing alongside C.J. Stroud and behind an impressive Houston offensive line.

#5. Cleveland Browns

Nick Chubb is still recovering from a season-ending injury sustained early in the 2023 NFL season. Hence, if Jones signs, he could be a starter in Week 1.

The Cleveland Browns have playoff aspirations and could use a player with Jones' skill set.