There's no doubt that Aaron Rodgers will be inducted into the Hall of Fame as soon as he's able to, but his contributions to football might go beyond his quarterback play.

As NFL Fans braced for the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns, a game which Rodgers didn't play, there was the expectation of watching Zach Wilson on the field after his awful 2022 season. And one of his greatest moments came from specific guidance from the new King of New York.

Aaron Rodgers was responsible for the play call during a second down with the offense pinned back on the field, and he told Zach Wilson to throw a deep bomb to wide receiver Malik Taylor, who also spent the previous four years of his career with the Green Bay Packers. As soon as the pass is completed, the superstar is cheering on the sideline. NFL Fans noted how smart he seemed to pick and tell Wilson to exploit a specific matchup and get a big completion to move the chains:

Could Aaron Rodgers be an NFL coach?

It looks impossible, to say the least.

He has said numerous times that, once his playing times are over, he will move on from football and do different things in his life. The most recent came in 2022 during his weekly appearance at The Pat McAfee Show:

"Definitely not coaching, I can tell you that," he said to McAfee. "I have no interest in being at the facility all day and guarding my desk."

It makes sense. The working hours of an NFL coach are even harder to grasp if compared to the players, and with plenty of money in his bank, it would take a lot of passion for the game for Aaron Rodgers even consider a coaching career, but it's not the case for him.

One of the most interesting players of the league, his interests and hobbies off the field are always a topic of discussion among fans. After retirement, he's going to have a lot of free time to enjoy them. Coaching is not an option.