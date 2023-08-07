NFL
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Aaron Rodgers’ brilliant playcalling for Zach Wilson has fans projecting legendary QB as future NFL head coach - “Going to be really good”

Aaron Rodgers’ brilliant playcalling for Zach Wilson has fans projecting legendary QB as future NFL head coach - “Going to be really good”

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Aug 07, 2023 21:04 GMT
Could we see Aaron Rodgers as a coach one day?
Could we see Aaron Rodgers as a coach one day?

There's no doubt that Aaron Rodgers will be inducted into the Hall of Fame as soon as he's able to, but his contributions to football might go beyond his quarterback play.

As NFL Fans braced for the Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns, a game which Rodgers didn't play, there was the expectation of watching Zach Wilson on the field after his awful 2022 season. And one of his greatest moments came from specific guidance from the new King of New York.

Aaron Rodgers was responsible for the play call during a second down with the offense pinned back on the field, and he told Zach Wilson to throw a deep bomb to wide receiver Malik Taylor, who also spent the previous four years of his career with the Green Bay Packers. As soon as the pass is completed, the superstar is cheering on the sideline. NFL Fans noted how smart he seemed to pick and tell Wilson to exploit a specific matchup and get a big completion to move the chains:

[NFL Films] Coach Aaron with the perfect play call for Zach Wilson 😅 Hard Knocks premieres tomorrow 10pm ET on Max by u/Welcome2Broncoland in nfl
Comment by u/Mr_MoseVelsor from discussion [NFL Films] Coach Aaron with the perfect play call for Zach Wilson 😅 Hard Knocks premieres tomorrow 10pm ET on Max in nfl
Comment by u/alphageek8 from discussion [NFL Films] Coach Aaron with the perfect play call for Zach Wilson 😅 Hard Knocks premieres tomorrow 10pm ET on Max in nfl
Comment by u/Listen_You_Twerps from discussion [NFL Films] Coach Aaron with the perfect play call for Zach Wilson 😅 Hard Knocks premieres tomorrow 10pm ET on Max in nfl
Comment by u/NickMoore30 from discussion [NFL Films] Coach Aaron with the perfect play call for Zach Wilson 😅 Hard Knocks premieres tomorrow 10pm ET on Max in nfl
Comment by u/Jammer_Kenneth from discussion [NFL Films] Coach Aaron with the perfect play call for Zach Wilson 😅 Hard Knocks premieres tomorrow 10pm ET on Max in nfl
Comment by u/champybaby from discussion [NFL Films] Coach Aaron with the perfect play call for Zach Wilson 😅 Hard Knocks premieres tomorrow 10pm ET on Max in nfl
Comment by u/spekkke from discussion [NFL Films] Coach Aaron with the perfect play call for Zach Wilson 😅 Hard Knocks premieres tomorrow 10pm ET on Max in nfl
Comment by u/Jammer_Kenneth from discussion [NFL Films] Coach Aaron with the perfect play call for Zach Wilson 😅 Hard Knocks premieres tomorrow 10pm ET on Max in nfl

Could Aaron Rodgers be an NFL coach?

It looks impossible, to say the least.

He has said numerous times that, once his playing times are over, he will move on from football and do different things in his life. The most recent came in 2022 during his weekly appearance at The Pat McAfee Show:

"Definitely not coaching, I can tell you that," he said to McAfee. "I have no interest in being at the facility all day and guarding my desk."

It makes sense. The working hours of an NFL coach are even harder to grasp if compared to the players, and with plenty of money in his bank, it would take a lot of passion for the game for Aaron Rodgers even consider a coaching career, but it's not the case for him.

One of the most interesting players of the league, his interests and hobbies off the field are always a topic of discussion among fans. After retirement, he's going to have a lot of free time to enjoy them. Coaching is not an option.

Quick Links

Edited by Henrique Bulio
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...