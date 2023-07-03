Aaron Rodgers drug: Which psychedelics did the Jets QB endorse?

Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks the NFL has seen. The 39-year-old has one Super Bowl ring and 10 Pro Bowl honors.

However, Rodgers believes that he performs at his best after using psychedelic drugs in the offseason.

In December 2022, Rodgers spoke to Pat McAfee about his use of ayahuasca and psilocybin. The former is a psychoactive plant-based brew and the latter is a naturally occurring hallucinogenic substance that is found in certain types of mushrooms.

"I definitely had a fear of death, and ayahuasca and psilocybin actually really helped me with that and relieved a lot of the stress around needing to accomplish things before I die. I think when you’ve seen the other side, it makes the idea of death more of a passage and less of an ending. More of just the next chapter of life.”

Rodgers first went on an ayahuasca retreat to Peru in 2020 and won two MVP awards later that season. He also admitted to going on a similar trip in the 2022 offseason as well.

Although psychedelics are illegal at the federal level, the NFL revealed that Rodgers' use of ayahuasca wasn't considered a violation of the league's drug policy.

Aaron Rodgers recently attended a psychedelic conference in Denver

At a recent psychedelics conference in Denver last month, Aaron Rodgers advocated the legalization of the drugs. He even discussed his own experiences and said that the therapy and meditation helped him fall in love with football even more.

Rodgers now wants to erase the archaic myths about the dangers of psychedelics and start to share the actual wisdom and truth. He said:

"Is it not ironic that the things that actually expand your mind are illegal and the things that keep you in the lower chakras and dumb you down have been legal for centuries?"

"The response from other people in the sports industry has been incredible. To see basketball players and baseball players and surfers, entertainers and my own teammates and colleagues across the league reach out and either share their story about their own medicine journey or ask to be a part of an upcoming one was pretty special.

Aaron Rodgers left the Green Bay Packers in the offseason after 17 years with the franchise. The veteran quarterback will now suit up for the New York Jets in the 2023 NFL campaign.

It will be interesting to see how Rodgers acclimatizes to life in New York.

