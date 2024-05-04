Aaron Thomas death: Giants announce passing of former TE

Aaron Thomas, a former tight end for the New York Giants, passed away last week at the age of 86 in his home in Corvallis, Oregon. His battle with a prolonged illness came to an end and the Giants officially announced his passing on Friday. The nature of his illness was not disclosed.

The team shared that Thomas departed on April 26. His children Troy, Robb, Lance, and Leslie survive him, as does his wife Joan.

Thomas was among one of the most productive tight ends in the Giants' history when it came to receiving. He played in 116 games for the team from 1962 to 1970, hauling in 254 receptions for 4,253 yards and 35 touchdowns. He only missed seven games throughout his career.

Aaron Thomas is a New York Giants legend

Aaron Thomas made his professional debut with the San Francisco 49ers in 1961 after being drafted in the fourth round. He was traded to the Giants in 1962.

Thomas was chosen for the Pro Bowl in 1964 after leading the Giants with 43 catches for 624 yards and six touchdowns. He set personal records three years later for touchdowns (9), yards (877), and catches (51).

In terms of the Giants' historical ranks, Thomas is 14th in terms of yards (4,253), 17th in terms of receptions (254), and is tied for sixth in terms of touchdown receptions (35) as per NFL.com.

Robb Thomas who spent ten years in the NFL as a wide receiver and is also Aaron's son, reflected on his father's career and likened him to Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

"He's almost like the early version of Travis Kelce," Robb said (via nbcnewyork.com). "He was a tight end and a flanker, but he also ran good routes and was good with getting into open space.”

Following the conclusion of his NFL career in 1970, Thomas worked as a trader in Los Angeles until he and his father purchased a restaurant/bar complex in Yreka, California, according to NFL.com.

Shortly after, the former tight end relocated to Oregon and took a position as head football coach at Klamath Falls High School. He was also Oregon State's Beaver Club's associate director until 1989.