Adonai Mitchell vs Justin Jefferson 40-time: Is Texas WR quicker than Vikings star?

Adonai Mitchell is projected to be selected in the first round in April and may have increased his draft value following the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis on Saturday. The former Texas Longhorns receiver ran the third-quickest 40-yard sprint of any receiver at the combine with an official time of 4.34, a remarkable feat.

Overall, Mitchell gave a very strong performance at the combine. He completed a 20-yard split in 2.55 seconds and a 39.5-inch vertical leap in addition to his 11-foot-4 broad jump.

For a player of his size, Mitchell's 40-yard sprint time places him in excellent class. Let's compare his time to Justin Jefferson's from the 2020 combine and see how they match up.

Former LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson was frequently projected to go in the first round in mock drafts before the 2020 NFL scouting combine. Analysts placed him among the top five at his position, but they were skeptical of his long-line speed.

Jefferson's 4.43-second 40-yard sprint at the combine dispelled any lingering reservations about his speed. The Minnesota Vikings selected him with the 22nd overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Justin Jefferson's time from the 2020 dash is just barely beaten by Adonai Mitchell's. When the draft starts in April, it will be intriguing to see if Mitchell, like Jefferson, is selected among the first set of receivers to go off the board.

What is Adonai Mitchell's draft projection?

Adonai Mitchell showed off his lightning-fast speed by finishing the 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds at the 2024 NFL combine.

Rome Odunze, Malik Nabers, and Marvin Harrison Jr. are among the talented wide receivers in Mitchell's stacked class. However, Mitchell appears to have risen in the draft boards thanks to his combine performance.

Before the combine, the receiver had been seen as a potential first-round pick, so he needed to perform well there to secure his spot. His performance now leaves little doubt that he meets all the requirements to be chosen in the first round.

Mitchell caught 38 passes for 506 yards throughout two seasons at Georgia, where he started his undergraduate career. He also assisted the team in winning two national titles.

He moved to Texas For the 2023 season, where he experienced an increase in playing time and finished with 55 receptions for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns. He additionally contributed to the Longhorns' playoff run.