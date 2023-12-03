Adrian Amos landing spots: 3 best fits for former Jets safety

Adrian Amos was surprisingly released by the New York Jets in what was described as a mutual parting of ways.

The decision was taken to reportedly give younger players like Ashtyn Davis and Jarrick Bernard-Converse more playing time. That points to the Jets, even if they might not admit it, retooling for the future and leaving this season behind.

However, it gives a chance to other teams to pick up Adrian Amos, whose experience as a veteran in the league should be in high demand. Even though he was a backup, he accumulated 248 defensive snaps, showing his worth in a defensive unit that's one of the better ones in the league.

Here are three teams that could benefit from signing Amos:

Teams that would be the best fits for Adrian Amos

#1 Green Bay Packers

They say that you should never go to a place that let you go in the first place, but that might not be necessarily true every time. Mecole Hardman recently left the Jets to return to the Kansas City Chiefs, and something similar could suit Adrian Amos.

The Packers are in a transitional year on offense. With Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers a thing of the past, it has fallen to the likes of Jordan Love and Christian Watson to pick up the slack. However, they are still building the rapport, which makes the defense even more important.

On that side of the ball, Jaire Alexander has been struggling with injuries, and Rasul Douglas has gone to the Buffalo Bills. They need an experienced player in the secondary, and someone like Adrian Amos could provide that.

He knows the scheme and the system they play. The Packers are also suddenly back in the playoffs hunt after a tricky start to the season and could benefit with his presence.

#2 Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are looking like a team that could not only make it back to the Super Bowl this year but actually win it.

They are the winningest team in the NFL right now, but as good as they have been, they have eked out some narrow wins. Much of that has been due to their defense not matching their offense in output.

Philadelphia is giving up 341 yards per game, which puts them in the bottom half of defenses in the league. Reed Blankenship and Kevin Byard are solid starters, but even with that, they might need some veteran presence.

Next up on the depth chart is rookie Sydney Brown. He was drafted because depth in the safety position was an issue even when Terrell Edmunds was there, whom they had exchanged with Byard from the Tennessee Titans to get some experience.

We saw the impact defensive fortifications can have on a team when the Los Angeles Rams got Von Miller from the Denver Broncos enroute to Super Bowl a year back.

Getting a veteran safety presence in Adrian Amos could help fill an area where they need some depth going into the playoffs.

#3 Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals look pretty much done for the season after the injury to Joe Burrow. One of the reasons they depend so much on their quarterback is because they are a very offense-centric team, in stark contrast to their divisional rivals in the AFC North.

The Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers have stuck in the hunt even without much offensive output through their defense. The Baltimore Ravens look like genuine contenders because, as great as Lamar Jackson has been, their defense has also stepped up.

Their safeties are Jordan Battle and Dax Hill, a rookie and a second-year starter. They need a veteran presence to bolster them, not just for this year but in the coming years as well. Adrian Amos could provide that support.

The Bengals are allowing a whopping 389.3 yards per game, which is the second worst in the league. Their 249.6 passing yards per game allowed is also among the worst. A solid experienced presence like Amos could help tighten the ship.