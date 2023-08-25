Alvin Kamara suspension: When will Saints RB return to play in NFL?

Alvin Kamara is one of the best running backs in the NFL heading into the 2023 season. The New Orleans Saints star is expected to form a strong partnership with quarterback Derek Carr for the season.

However, earlier in August, the NFL announced that Kamara would serve a suspension at the start of the 2023 regular season due to his involvement in a fight on Feb. 2022 in Las Vegas that left a man injured.

How long is Alvin Kamara’s suspension?

New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara

Kamara will miss the first three games of the 2023 regular season for violating the league's personal conduct policy. This means that the Saints running back will not feature against the Tennessee Titans (Week 1), Carolina Panthers (Week 2) and Green Bay Packers (Week 3).

However, Kamara will be eligible to return to action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. New Orleans will hope for their star man to hit the ground running in 2023 although he'll miss a few games at the start of the season.

Last season, Kamara racked up 897 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 223 carries. He also added 490 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 57 catches in 15 games for the Saints.

Alvin Kamara's contract with the Saints

Kamara signed a five-year contract extension with the Saints, which was worth $75 million. However, in March 2022, New Orleans restructured his contract to keep to their salary cap obligations and $10.465 million of his salary was converted into a bonus.

What is Alvin Kamara's net worth in 2023

According to reports, Kamara is worth a whopping $10 million as of 2023. Most of his wealth has been accumulated through his NFL career.

Across six seasons, Kamara has made $32,213,272 in career earnings, according to Spotrac. He has received $5,775,500 in salary, $15,972,772 in signing bonuses and $10,465,000 in restructured bonuses.

