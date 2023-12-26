Are the Chiefs in the NFL playoffs? What Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and co. need to do in Week 17 

The Kansas City Chiefs were one of many teams to have their Christmas spoiled. They suffered a 20-14 loss to their divisional rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium yesterday.
More importantly, the Chiefs lost out on the opportunity to clinch a spot in the playoffs yesterday. Heading into Week 16, the Chiefs needed just one win to clinch the AFC West division. However, the Grinch stole Christmas with the Raiders spoiling the Chiefs' accomplishment with a divisional win of their own.
With the win, the Raiders made sure they aren't out of the playoff hunt but the Chiefs are another week away from clinching a spot.
Exploring Kansas City Chiefs' playoff scenarios for Week 17
In order for the Chiefs to win their eight-straight AFC West title and clinch a spot in the playoffs, all they have to do is win one of their next two games.
They host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17 and face the Los Angeles Chargers on the road in Week 18 to conclude their regular season.
If the Chiefs lost both games and either the Las Vegas Raiders or Los Angeles Chargers won their remaining two, then their only chance would be to get in would be as a wildcard team.
According to the New York Times' playoff simulator, the Chiefs have a 98% chance of making the postseason. Even if they lose out, they would likely make the playoffs as a wildcard team, and they could still win the division.
Our NFL Playoff Predictor is bullish on the Chiefs' playoff hopes, predicting wins in both their remaining games.
The Chiefs, however, are eliminated from holding the number one seed in the AFC.
Who could the Chiefs face in the NFL Playoffs?
As things currently stand, the Kansas City Chiefs would be in the playoffs today if the regular season ended. They currently hold the number three seed, and they would host the Buffalo Bills, who are in sole possession of the sixth seed.
The Chiefs could be as low as the three-seed or if they if they lose their next two games, could possibly be as low as the seventh seed.
That being said, the Chiefs could play any AFC playoff team except for the number one seed team who will have a bye.