Are Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley playing tonight? Giants stars' injury status explored for Week 6

Daniel Jones has been having a frustrating 2023 NFL season after earning a massive contract extension with the New York Giants last year. The team has struggled to a disappointing 1-4 record entering Week 6, and Jones has already thrown six interceptions. He was hoping to get back on track this week, but he will apparently have to wait at least another game to do so.

Jones reportedly suffered a neck injury in his last game and has been ruled out for Week 6 after being unable to practice at all this week. This means he will be unavailable when the Giants face off against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.

On the positive side, it appears as though Saquon Barkley will be ready to make his long-awaited return for the Giants this week. He has been out since suffering an ankle injury in Week 2, but he's reportedly ready to officially get back on the football field for Week 6.

When will Daniel Jones return?

Daniel Jones

While Daniel Jones has officially been ruled out for Week 6, he seems to have avoided a lengthy absence. The Giants declined to place him on the injured reserve list, at least for now, suggesting that they likely believe he should be ready to return sooner than the minimum four-game absence for IR.

Head coach Brian Daboll somewhat confirmed this theory during a press conference following a Giants practice session Friday, per ESPN.

When asked about Jones' progress, Daboll said:

"I think he's getting better, but not good enough to play in this game."

In his Week 6 absence, Tyrod Taylor will replace Daniel Jones as the starting quarterback for the Giants. Taylor will likely be excited to play in this particular game, as he served as a starter for the Bills earlier in his NFL career. Jones' next opportunity to play will come in Week 7 against the Washington Commanders, but his availability will be dependent upon his recovery progress from a neck injury.

Saquon Barkley injury update

Saquon Barkley

It sounds like Saquon Barkley is on track to play for the Giants in Week 6. He has been unable to appear in a game since Week 2 when he suffered a high ankle sprain. The Giants have also failed to record a victory in any of Barkley's three missed games this year so far.

According to multiple reports, Barkley, who has been listed as questionable all week, will officially be a game-time decision, but he is optimistic about his chances of suiting up. The Giants desperately need him in the lineup if they want to have any chance of upsetting the Bills on Sunday Night Football, esepcially with Daniel Jones unavailable.