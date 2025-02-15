Are Falcons trading Kirk Cousins? Exploring Atlanta QB's remaining contract amid trade rumors

Kirk Cousins had a great start with the Atlanta Falcons, but his form fell off later in the season, as the team dropped out of the playoff picture. Cousins was eventually benched in favor of rookie Michael Penix Jr.

Hence, it's all but clear that the Falcons have decided to start Penix Jr. until further notice. With that being said, are the Falcons ready to trade Kirk Cousins?

Are Falcons trading Kirk Cousins?

The Atlanta Falcons would like to trade Kirk Cousins and get another team to pick up the remaining three years of his four-year, $180 million contract, which he signed in March. However, there's a major snag in the process.

Cousins has a no-trade clause in his contract, meaning that he could only be traded if he agrees to waive the clause. That means Cousins has all the leverage in a future deal to move him on after a mixed first season in Atlanta.

If Cousins opts to keep his no-trade clause, then the only alternative for the Falcons would be to cut him ahead of the 2025 season.

Can Kirk Cousins still lead a playoff contender?

We have seen quarterbacks in the past play at an elite level as they approach the age of 40. Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers are great examples of how QBs tend to age like fine wine when put in the right situation.

However, Cousins has the disadvantage of suffering a serious Achilles injury in the 2023 regular season. Hence, his mobility has sharply declined, and NFL teams relentlessly pressured him in the 2024 season. That's one of the reasons why his form torpedoed in the latter part of the just-concluded season.

Hence, while Cousins can still play at a moderate level in the league, it's hard to see him leading a team to a deep playoff run. Only a team with an elite offensive line, a solid crop of wide receivers and a creative offensive coordinator could help.

However, most teams with those tools are set for the long haul with younger QBs at the center. Hence, Cousins might have to settle for a playoff-chasing team or fringe franchise to potentially play out the remaining few years of his career.

