If Lamar Jackson decides to return to the Ravens this upcoming season, he'll have a new target, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., on offense. Something else that could excite Jackson and Baltimore fans is the puzzling comments made by Eagles cornerback Darius Slay.

Slay noted that he's heard that other players might want to play for Baltimore this upcoming season. Naturally, Ravens fans took to Twitter to react to Slay's comments and hope that a player like DeAndre Hopkins is on the way there this offseason.

𝙘𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙨🎒 @SkiMaskChris_ @HoodieRamey If D Hop Becomes a raven these jerseys finna be special @HoodieRamey If D Hop Becomes a raven these jerseys finna be special

When Slay was representing himself years ago, he spoke with Bobby Wagner and D Hop about it because he’s close with them. Very interesting @HoodieRamey Slay is close friends with D Hop!When Slay was representing himself years ago, he spoke with Bobby Wagner and D Hop about it because he’s close with them. Very interesting @HoodieRamey Slay is close friends with D Hop!When Slay was representing himself years ago, he spoke with Bobby Wagner and D Hop about it because he’s close with them. Very interesting

However, other Ravens fans are also assuming that either Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander or free agent wideout Jarvis Landry are coming as well:

Braden Jarvis @bjarv44 Ramey @HoodieRamey Darius Slay on the Ravens and OBJ…. Darius Slay on the Ravens and OBJ….👀 https://t.co/PSUU2CNsVa I'd love for this to be DHop, but it's probably Jarvis Landry wanting to be reunited with LSU teammate OBJ. twitter.com/HoodieRamey/st… I'd love for this to be DHop, but it's probably Jarvis Landry wanting to be reunited with LSU teammate OBJ. twitter.com/HoodieRamey/st…

RAVENSBURNER😮‍💨 @Paylamarjackson @HoodieRamey D HOP OR JARVIS IS A RAVEN @HoodieRamey D HOP OR JARVIS IS A RAVEN

The Philadelphia Eagles star was on The Volume when he spoke about the Baltimore Ravens and shared some more moves coming this offseason:

“I heard a lot of others news, but I’m gonna keep the news to myself that’s probably gonna wanna go over there too. I heard a lot of other stuff [about] other people wanting to go over there. But we’re gonna stay tuned.”

Odell Beckham Jr. joined the Ravens on a one-year deal worth up to $18 million with a $13.8 million signing bonus. This comes as quarterback Lamar Jackson is seeking a long-term deal from the team.

However, it seems that the 2019 MVP and the three-time Pro Bowl receiver are already on the same page. The pair were seen in Miami at the LIV nightclub partying together:

If Darius Slay and his comments ring true, Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta could be looking into acquiring DeAndre Hopkins from the Arizona Cardinals. Per reports, the Cardinals' asking price for Hopkins is a "second-round pick plus something of value."

This would likely mean that DeCosta would have to add a player to a possible trade with Arizona for the wideout.

Could Lamar Jackson change his mind this offseason on a new deal?

Lamar Jackson has established himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL and deserves to be compensated accordingly. The question now is whether the former Louisville Cardinals standout will accept the non-exclusive tag for the 2023 season. The Ravens' offense with Beckham Jr. might produce their third 1,000-yard season since 2018. In the 2021 season, both Mark Andrews (1,318 yards) and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (1,008 yards) broke the record. Baltimore supporters will be watching to see if Lamar Jackson plays for them next season, as additional offensive weapons may be on the way.

