Arik Armstead contract: Breaking down DL's $51,000,000 deal with the Jaguars

Arik Armstead has taken his talents to the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of the 2024 NFL season. The former San Francisco 49ers standout will be playing away from San Fran for the first time in his professional career, and he'll be looking to make the most of the opportunity.

The news broke that the 49ers would release Armstead on Day 3 of free agency, and Jacksonville signed him less than 24 hours later. The Jaguars hope Armstead can be a valuable addition to their postseason-chasing squad.

According to numerous reports, Armstead signed a three-year, $51 million deal with the Jaguars. Here, we'll break down the contract.

Breaking down Arik Armstead's contract

According to Spotrac, Arik Armstead will earn an average salary of $17 million per season. He has signed a three-year, $51 million deal, making him among the top 15 earners.

Armstead will join the Jaguars after he declined to take a significant pay cut on his scheduled salary of $17.41 million for the 2024 season. The 49ers released him, leaving him free to join another contender in free agency. He has since joined the Jaguars and will add playoff experience to a young team.

How did Arik Armstead perform in 2023?

Arik Armstead had a decent 2023 season, unfortunately blighted by injuries. The former first-round pick appeared in 12 games and recorded five sacks and 27 tackles.

He played in the 2024 Super Bowl, recording one sack and six tackles in a close defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs. Later, it was revealed that Armstead played the game with a torn meniscus.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be getting a tough-as-nails defensive lineman and a seasoned veteran. The Jaguars could sure use the experience of players like Armstead, especially after their stunning collapse at the end of the 2023 season. Trevor Lawrence and company looked to be in pole position to make the playoffs but eventually lost out to the more consistent Houston Texans.