Arik Armstead landing spots: 5 best NFL teams that should pursue ex-49ers DL

Defensive tackle Arik Armstead decided to become a free agent despite having one year left in his contract with the San Francisco 49ers.

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco tweeted that the Niners asked Armstead to take a pay cut to help them address their salary cap situation. Armstead refused, opting to play elsewhere for the 2024 NFL season.

But even before his departure, he may have hinted at his decision by posting on Instagram:

“Only a few people knew one of the hardest years mentally & physically. But I hold the pen! Control what you can control! When you put yourself out there you learn a lot about yourself. 1 thing I learned for sure is that I’m different! #stayhungry”

Armstead leaves a $17,410,000 base salary for 2024. He will also play for another team after spending nine seasons with the 49ers. Therefore, he will command much attention when the legal tampering period for free agents starts on March 11, 12 noon, Eastern Time.

5 teams that must sign Arik Armstead

Despite dealing with a torn meniscus, Armstead played well during Super Bowl 58, finishing with six tackles and a sack. When healthy, he can be a disruptive force in the interior defensive line, as proven by his 33.5 sacks and 302 tackles in nine seasons with the 49ers.

However, Arik Armstead won’t come cheap, given that his last contract averaged $17 million annually. Therefore, teams seeking a defensive tackle with significant cap space could have a realistic shot at signing him. Here are five teams that fit the description.

#1 – Houston Texans

The Texans are in a great position because they made the playoffs last season while having $62.8 million in cap space for 2024. Arik Armstead is a solid defensive tackle option if they lose Hassan Ridgeway, Teair Tart, and Sheldon Rankins in free agency.

A veteran interior lineman in Armstead will help Will Anderson Jr. and Jonathan Greenard get favorable matchups on the edges. That setup can increase Houston’s sack production from 46 last season.

#2 – Seattle Seahawks

Head coach Mike Macdonald would want to fortify the Seahawks’ defense, given that it’s his specialty. He can use some of their $42 million cap space to land Arik Armstead. Their need for an interior lineman will increase if they don’t re-sign Myles Adams and Bryan Mone.

Bringing in Armstead could also help a defensive unit that ranked 31st in rushing yards allowed (138.4) last season. His addition will benefit Seattle because they must face Kyren Williams, James Conner, and Christian McCaffrey at least twice per season.

#3 – Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons showed some fight last season, but they ultimately lost a playoff berth. Their run defense can improve after they surrendered 118.2 rushing yards per game last season. They should spend some of their $37.2 million cap space to build that side of the ball.

Atlanta’s nose tackle rotation only comprises David Onyemata and Ta’Quon Graham. Likewise, they might lose Albert Huggins to free agency. Signing a player like Arik Armstead can make a massive difference in a wide-open division like the NFC South.

#4 – Cincinnati Bengals

D.J. Reader will command much attention in the free agent market. Likewise, the Bengals could also lose Josh Tupou if he signs elsewhere. Given Cincinnati’s realistic playoff chances when Joe Burrow returns, that’s a perfect spot for Arik Armstead to land on.

Cincinnati also struggled in run defense last year, giving up 126.2 yards on the ground per game. Addressing that weakness can help the Bengals in the playoffs, especially if they face Isiah Pacheco and the Chiefs. The Bengals have enough cap room ($48.5 million) for Armstead.

#5 – Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are the only team on this list without cap room. However, they might lose Derrick Nnadi in free agency. Imagine pairing Arik Armstead with Chris Jones, who just signed a five-year, $95 million extension with Kansas City.

If Jones and Armstead line up side-by-side, opponents will have a long day stopping them. Having them on the interior will also help Mike Danna and George Karlaftis make plays on the outside. Acquiring Armstead could bolster their chances of winning their third consecutive Super Bowl title.