Ashton Jeanty Fantasy Outlook 2025: Is Raiders RB a good pick heading into his rookie season?

Las Vegas Raiders Ashton Jeanty is arguably the most complete running back prospect since Saquon Barkley. The Boise State Broncos alumni is an elite rusher and receiver with great speed, amazing vision, strong hands, and a high football IQ.

Ad

The Raiders used their No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to select Jeanty and brought in a new head coach in Pete Carroll who has proven that he enjoys deploying a run first offensive scheme.

The combination of talent and situation has made Jeanty one of the most hyped players in fantasy football this year. According to Fantasy Pros, Jeanty is currently being projected as the RB5 and the No. 15 overall player available, despite not playing a single snap in the National Football League yet. This rank likely means that Jeanty will be a second round pick in your draft this year.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, there is unquestionably risk in selecting a player who has not featured at the NFL level with one of your first picks. Whether it be adjusting to the speed of the game, or learning how to find gaps in the defensive line, there is a chance that it takes a while for any rookie to develop to the professional level.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ashton Jeanty fantasy outlook in rookie NFL season

There are prime examples of rookies immediately performing in fantasy football and others having more preseason hype than actual regular season results.

Ad

Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson and Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs both immediately burst onto the NFL scene and had top ten fantasy football finishes in their rookie season. Meanwhile, WR Marvin Harrison Jr. was widely regarded as one of the most NFL-ready prospects in recent memory and struggled with the professional level in his rookie year, finishing as the WR30 in fantasy football.

Jeanty has all the skills and appears to be in a great situation to succeed in 2025. Although his draft price is expensive for a player without any NFL experience, Jeanty can be viewed as a mid/high-end RB1 in fantasy this year and could be a league winner for you. There is risk in the move, but targeting Jeanty in your draft could set you up for major success in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.