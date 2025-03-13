Atlanta Falcons 2025 free agency tracker: Latest on Leonard Floyd and more

The Atlanta Falcons had a promising start to the 2024 regular season, but ultimately failed to make the playoffs, extending their skid since 2017. As a result, the Falcons' recruitment strategy must change if they are to dethrone the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the NFC South's dominant team. One way to get started is to master free agency this summer.

With that in mind, let's look at the deals the Falcons have closed in this year's free agency.

Atlanta Falcons free agency tracker 2025

1. EDGE Leonard Floyd (1 year, $10 million)

The Falcons are beefing up their edge rushers unit by adding veteran Leonard Floyd, who was released by the San Francisco 49ers.

Floyd brings skill and playoff experience to the Falcons locker room. He racked up 8.5 sacks last season, which will be a plus for a Falcons side looking for proven sack-getters.

2. LB Divine Deablo (2 years, $14 million)

The Falcons added former Las Vegas Raiders standout linebacker Divine Deablo to their roster.

Deablo spent his entire professional football career with the Raiders. He racked up 63 tackles and one sack in 14 games in 2024. He'll likely operate as a starter for the Falcons who lost a number of linebackers this offseason.

3. CB Mike Ford (2 years, $4 million)

Atlanta Falcons 2025 free agency re-signings

1. LT Jake Matthews: 2 years, $45 million extension

The Falcons re-signed Jake Matthews on a bumper new contract. The star left tackle will continue his career in Atlanta as part of the team's improving offensive line.

Matthews is an 11-year veteran and is one of the most talented members of the team's offense. He has spent his entire career in Atlanta and is a one-time Pro Bowler. Matthews will likely see out the prime of his career with the Falcons after this new deal.

2. CB Mike Hughes (3 years, $18 million)

The Falcons extended the contract of one of their premier cornerbacks. Mike Hughes signed a new three-year deal worth $18 million.

Hughes joined the Falcons in 2023, and he's since been a constant fixture in their secondary. He amassed a stat line of 66 total tackles with six passes defended in the 2024 regular season.

3. LS Liam McCullough (4 years, 5.78 million)

