Austin Ekeler injury update: Latest on Chargers RB for Week 8 fantasy football

Austin Ekeler completed each of the past two NFL seasons as one of the highest-scoring overall fantasy football players. He ranked among the top three running backs across all scoring formats in both years, making him one of the most popular targets during this year's draft season. The 2023 season has been quite different for him, primarily due to injuries.

Ekeler suffered an ankle injury in Week 1 that kept him out of the Los Angeles Chargers lineup for four weeks. He finally made his return in Week 6 but has been unimpressive in fantasy football in two games since then. Making things even worse, he reportedly injured his same ankle during his most recent game, putting his status for Week 8 in question.

Austin Ekeler injury update

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Austin Ekeler

Should you trade Derrick Henry? Use our Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer to get a fair deal

While Austin Ekeler was able to complete the Los Angeles Chargers' Week 7 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, he reportedly picked up a low ankle sprain. This is slightly different than the high ankle sprain that forced him to miss three games, but it's concerning that it happened on the same leg.

According to sports surgeon Deepak Chona via his personal X (formerly Twitter) account:

"He picked up a new low ankle sprain. Most don't cause missed games but do lower RB workload."

Fantasy managers will want to pay close attention to Ekeler's practice activity this week and his official listing on the Chargers' injury report. This will give a better idea of his potential availability for a Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football.

What happened to Austin Ekeler?

Ekeler apparently injured his ankle during the second quarter of his Week 7 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He was spotted limping after a rushing attempt before going to the Chargers' sideline. According to Tracy Wolfson, the sideline reporter for the game, Ekeler was not examined by the medical staff, but was doing his own ankle stretches.

The positive sign for Ekeler is that he was able to complete the game, so he may have avoided a serious injury. While he was able to play through it, it may have impacted his production, as he recorded just 46 total yards on 15 touches. This is well below his usual standard of competing for the weekly RB1 ranking in fantasy football.

Also Read: Austin Ekeler fantasy outlook

When will Austin Ekeler return?

Given that he was able to complete the Los Angeles Chargers' Week 7 game, he would appear to have a decent shot at being available for their Week 8 contest. The concern is that the injury occurred to the same ankle that forced him to miss three consecutive games this year, which could complicate the team's decision on whether or not to make him available.

Ekeler will likely see how his ankle responds to treatment this week, but his practice activity will give more information on the severity of the issue. If he's unable to go, Joshua Kelley will likely serve as their starting running back, as he did in three games that Ekeler missed.

Chris Godwin or Stefon Diggs? Check out our Start/Sit Optimizer to pick between the two in Week 8