Austin Ekeler or James Cook: Who should I start in Week 15 Fantasy Football?

Decisions made by fantasy managers now have greater weight than they had earlier in the season, as this is the first week of the fantasy postseason.

In such a crucial week, you might be wondering about who to trust at running back between Buffalo Bills' James Cook and Los Angeles Chargers' Austin Ekeler. Let's examine both running back choices' fantasy outlooks, beginning with Ekeler:

Is Austin Ekeler a good fantasy pick in Week 15?

In Week 15, Austin Ekeler has a favorable battle against the Las Vegas Raiders, who have given up 127.4 yards per game this year.

With Easton Stick starting at quarterback instead of the injured Justin Herbert, who is out for the season, Los Angeles appears to have the experienced running back as its focal point.

Week 13 saw the Los Angeles Chargers lose 24-7 to the Denver Broncos despite Ekeler scoring a touchdown and accumulating 100 yards. In the last three games, he has accrued 23.1 fantasy points, averaging 7.7 per game.

He has accrued 90 receiving yards on 12 receptions apart from 34 rushes for 101 yards and one score. The Raiders defense, ranked 27th against opposing running backs, will be his next challenge.

Ekeler's 67 receiving yards helped him rack up 102 yards in Dec. 2022, his last meeting with the Raiders. Even though QB Easton Stick's outlook is still uncertain after Justin Herbert's finger injury, a matchup against the Raiders' defense, which allows RBs to amass a lot of receiving yards, should be favorable enough to make Ekeler a luxurious RB2 in Week 15.

Is James Cook a good fantasy pick in Week 15?

Although Buffalo Bills running back James Cook has been playing well this season, his next game against the Dallas Cowboys is a daunting one.

Cook's best fantasy asset — ability to catch passes — is eliminated because the Cowboys have given up the lowest number of fantasy points to running backs this season.

The Dallas Cowboys have given up the third fewest passing yards and passing receptions to running backs in 2023. Additionally, they don't give up big rooms to running backs; they've only given up one receiving touchdown to them this season.

Cook, who rarely scores touchdowns, is unlikely to get a more challenging opponent than Dallas.

In his most recent appearance, Cook performed admirably against the Kansas City Chiefs, gaining 141 yards and a touchdown on 15 touches. However, the going will get much tougher against the Cowboys this week.

Austin Ekeler vs James Cook: Who should I start in fantasy football Week 15?

Austin Ekeler is a better option than James Cook this week, if you have the luxury of picking any of the two. Cook's opponent this week makes Ekeler a safer choice with a better potential of scoring a big point total.

In Week 15, Austin Ekeler faces the Raiders in a more favorable matchup than James Cook's opponent, the Dallas Cowboys.